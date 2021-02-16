Capitals-Penguins stream: Tuesday’s NHL on NBCSN matchup

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020-21 NHL season continues with Tuesday’s matchup between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Washington Capitals. Coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

After returning to the ice Sunday for the first time in seven days as a result of the League’s COVID-19 protocols, the Capitals were promptly defeated by Pittsburgh, 6-3. Tuesday’s matchup is the fourth of eight meetings this season between these fierce rivals.

Pittsburgh boasts a perfect 5-0-0 record at home this season. The last time the Penguins lost at PPG Paints Arena was March 8, 2020 in a 6-2 loss to Carolina.

Two of Pittsburgh’s top offensive stars – Evgeni Malkin and Jake Guentzel – have found their form in recent games. Guentzel, who only played 39 regular-season games last season (shoulder surgery) and is just two seasons removed from a 40-goal campaign, has almost doubled his output in half as many games. Malkin has also picked up the pace after a slow start with four points, including a pair of goals, in his last five games.

Washington is allowing 3.77 goals/game (30th in NHL). With longtime netminder Braden Holtby now in Vancouver, and offseason acquisition Henrik Lundqvist out for the season after open-heart surgery, uncertainty in net has ensued. Ilya Samsonov was the presumed starter to begin the season but has started just two games due to contracting COVID-19. That’s left 25-year old Vitek Vanecek to shoulder the load (5-3-2 record in 11 starts) after making his NHL debut on Jan. 15.

Nicklas Backstrom leads Washington in goals (7), assists (11) and points (18) this season and scored a goal in Sunday’s loss. Backstrom is the franchise all-time leader in assists (695 – most by any player since entering the league in 2007-08) and is second in team history in points (945) – behind only Alex Ovechkin (1,291).

PROJECTED LINEUPS

CAPITALS

Alex Ovechkin – Evgeny Kuznetsov – T.J. Oshie

Jakub Vrana – Nicklas Backstrom – Tom Wilson

Conor Sheary – Lars Eller – Richard Panik

Carl Hagelin – Nic Dowd – Garnet Hathaway

Brenden Dillon – John Carlson

Zdeno Chara – Justin Schultz

Dmitry Orlov – Nick Jensen

Starting goalie: Vitek Vanecek

PENGUINS

Jake Guentzel – Sidney Crosby – Bryan Rust

Jason Zucker – Evgeni Malkin – Kasperi Kapanen

Zach Aston-Reese – Teddy Blueger – Brandon Tanev

Colton Sceviour – Mark Jankowski – Sam Lafferty

Pierre-Olivier Joseph – Kris Letang

Michael Matheson – John Marino

Marcus Pettersson – Cody Ceci

Starting goalie: Tristan Jarry

