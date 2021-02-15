Stars – Predators game postponed due to snowy weather, not COVID

By James O'BrienFeb 15, 2021, 8:06 PM EST
Snowy weather postpones Stars Predators game
Snowy weather in Texas, not COVID, caused Monday’s Nashville Predators – Dallas Stars game to be postponed. It’s possible that Tuesday’s Predators – Stars game could also be postponed to conserve power as Texas deals with significant, and unusual, weather challenges.

Specifically, concerns about power outages/power conservation drove the decision to postpone the Stars – Predators game. The league announced that make-up dates will be announced when possible.

(The Athletic’s Sean Shapiro ranks among those who report that Tuesday’s Predators – Stars game could be postponed, too.)

To put things mildly, this all came together late. Shapiro notes that players were informed of the decision while they were getting ready in the locker room. That makes sense, as the Stars tweeted these photos of players arriving, and were counting down to gametime.

Strange, and sometimes snowy, times.

