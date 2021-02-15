Islanders-Sabres stream: Monday’s NHL on NBCSN matchup

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020-21 NHL season continues with Monday’s matchup between the Buffalo Sabres and New York Islanders. Pre-game coverage begins at 6 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

Monday night’s game will be the first meeting between the Sabres and Islanders this season. They were originally scheduled to play consecutive games on Long Island on February 2 and February 4, but those games were postponed due to COVID-19 protocols.

This will be Buffalo’s first game in 15 days, last playing on January 31 against the Devils. Each of the Sabres’ last six games, including two games scheduled against the Islanders, were postponed due to COVID-19 protocols.

The Islanders have won three of their last four games and have earned a point in each of their last six games (3-0-3). In their last game on Saturday, they won 4-2 against the Bruins, which snapped Boston’s 10-game point streak. The win was Lou Lamoriello’s 1,300th career regular-season win as a general manager, joining David Poile and Glen Sather as the third GM in NHL history to reach the milestone.

The Sabres currently sit in last place in the East Division. They have not made the playoffs since 2011 and currently own the league’s longest postseason drought. Buffalo lost their last game on Jan 31, which snapped the Sabres’ five-game point streak (3-0-2).

WHAT: New York Islanders at Buffalo Sabres

WHERE: KeyBank Center

WHEN: Monday, Feb. 15, 6 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

ON THE CALL: Brendan Burke, Anson Carter

LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Islanders-Sabres stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

ISLANDERS

Anders Lee – Mathew Barzal – Josh Bailey

Michael Dal Colle – Brock Nelson – Jordan Eberle

Leo Komarov – Jean-Gabriel Pageau – Oliver Wahlstrom

Matt Martin – Casey Cizikas – Cal Clutterbuck

Adam Pelech – Ryan Pulock

Nick Leddy – Scott Mayfield

Andy Greene – Noah Dobson

Starting goalie: Semyon Varlamov

SABRES

Jeff Skinner – Jack Eichel – Victor Olofsson

Taylor Hall – Eric Staal – Sam Reinhart

Tobias Rieder – Cody Eakin – Kyle Okposo

Tage Thompson – Riley Sheahan – Steven Fogarty

Jake McCabe – Brandon Montour

Rasmus Dahlin – Colin Miller

Matt Irwin – Henri Jokiharju

Starting goalie: Linus Ullmark

NHL Outdoors at Lake Tahoe will take place Feb. 20 and Feb. 21 on the 18th fairway of the Edgewood Tahoe Resort. On Saturday, the Avalanche will face the Golden Knights at 3 p.m. ET on NBC. On Sunday, the Flyers and Bruins will meet at 3 p.m. ET on NBC.

NBC Sports will premiere Doc Emrick – The Voice of Hockey, Presented by Discover – detailing the illustrious career of U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame member and eight-time Sports Emmy Award winner Mike ‘Doc’ Emrick – on Sunday, February 21 at 2 p.m. ET on NBC, leading into coverage of the NHL outdoor game at Lake Tahoe featuring the Boston Bruins and Philadelphia Flyers.