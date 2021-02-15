Islanders-Sabres stream: Monday’s NHL on NBCSN matchup

By Sean LeahyFeb 15, 2021, 6:00 PM EST
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020-21 NHL season continues with Monday’s matchup between the Buffalo Sabres and New York Islanders. Pre-game coverage begins at 6 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

Monday night’s game will be the first meeting between the Sabres and Islanders this season. They were originally scheduled to play consecutive games on Long Island on February 2 and February 4, but those games were postponed due to COVID-19 protocols.

This will be Buffalo’s first game in 15 days, last playing on January 31 against the Devils. Each of the Sabres’ last six games, including two games scheduled against the Islanders, were postponed due to COVID-19 protocols.

The Islanders have won three of their last four games and have earned a point in each of their last six games (3-0-3). In their last game on Saturday, they won 4-2 against the Bruins, which snapped Boston’s 10-game point streak. The win was Lou Lamoriello’s 1,300th career regular-season win as a general manager, joining David Poile and Glen Sather as the third GM in NHL history to reach the milestone.

The Sabres currently sit in last place in the East Division. They have not made the playoffs since 2011 and currently own the league’s longest postseason drought. Buffalo lost their last game on Jan 31, which snapped the Sabres’ five-game point streak (3-0-2).

[PRE-GAME COVERAGE BEGINS AT 6 P.M. ET – NBCSN]

WHAT: New York Islanders at Buffalo Sabres
WHERE: KeyBank Center
WHEN: Monday, Feb. 15, 6 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
ON THE CALL: Brendan Burke, Anson Carter
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Islanders-Sabres stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

ISLANDERS
Anders LeeMathew BarzalJosh Bailey
Michael Dal ColleBrock NelsonJordan Eberle
Leo KomarovJean-Gabriel PageauOliver Wahlstrom
Matt MartinCasey CizikasCal Clutterbuck

Adam PelechRyan Pulock
Nick LeddyScott Mayfield
Andy GreeneNoah Dobson

Starting goalie: Semyon Varlamov

SABRES
Jeff SkinnerJack EichelVictor Olofsson
Taylor HallEric StaalSam Reinhart
Tobias RiederCody EakinKyle Okposo
Tage ThompsonRiley Sheahan – Steven Fogarty

Jake McCabeBrandon Montour
Rasmus DahlinColin Miller
Matt IrwinHenri Jokiharju

Starting goalie: Linus Ullmark

NHL Outdoors at Lake Tahoe will take place Feb. 20 and Feb. 21 on the 18th fairway of the Edgewood Tahoe Resort. On Saturday, the Avalanche will face the Golden Knights at 3 p.m. ET on NBC. On Sunday, the Flyers and Bruins will meet at 3 p.m. ET on NBC.

NBC Sports will premiere Doc Emrick – The Voice of Hockey, Presented by Discover – detailing the illustrious career of U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame member and eight-time Sports Emmy Award winner Mike ‘Doc’ Emrick – on Sunday, February 21 at 2 p.m. ET on NBC, leading into coverage of the NHL outdoor game at Lake Tahoe featuring the Boston Bruins and Philadelphia Flyers.

