Three Stars

1. Carey Price, Montreal Canadiens. He does not do it as regularly as he once did, but Price can still take over a game and put the Canadiens on his back. He did exactly that on Saturday night to help the Canadiens break out of their recent slump with a 2-1 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs. Price stopped 21 out of 22 shots in the win and kept his team in the game for more than two periods to give them a shot to rally with a pair of goals in the third period.

2. Marc-Andre Fleury, Vegas Golden Knights. Do not look now, but Fleury seems to be reclaiming the Vegas net. He was sensational again on Saturday afternoon in stopping 24 out of 25 shots to help lift the Golden Knights to a 3-1 win over the San Jose Sharks. He is now 6-1-0 on the season with a save percentage well over .930 in his appearances.

3. Luke Glendening, Detroit Red Wings. Impressive win for the Red Wings on Saturday night as they completely dominated the Nashville Predators in a game that was probably not as close as the 4-2 final score would lead you to believe (Nashville’s second goal came with 44 seconds to play in what was a 4-1 game). The big star for the Red Wings was Glendening with three points (one goal, two assists). It is a very unexpected performance given that in his first 13 games this season entering Saturday he had recorded zero points.

Other Notable Performances From Saturday

• Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored two goals for the New York Islanders in a 4-2 win over the Boston Bruins. The Bruins have two regulation losses this season, and both have come on Long Island. The win is a milestone for Islanders general manager Lou Lamoriello as it was the 1,300th regular season win of his general manager career. He is the third general manager in NHL history to accomplish that.

• It came in a losing effort, but Jacob Markstrom stopped 43 out of 45 shots for the Calgary Flames. Unfortunately he did not get any help from his teammates in a 3-1 loss to the Vancouver Canucks. The Canucks were able to snap a six-game losing streak with the win thanks to goals from Quinn Hughes, Tyler Myers, and Brandon Sutter. This win came on the same day the owner gave coach Travis Green and general manager Jim Benning a vote of confidence.

• Mike Hoffman had two points, including the overtime game-winner, as the St. Louis Blues were 5-4 winners of the Arizona Coyotes in what is the sixth consecutive meeting between the two teams. Each team has won three games. They will play a seventh consecutive game on Monday.

• Tyler Johnson scored two goals for the Tampa Bay Lightning as they bounced back for a big 6-1 win over the Florida Panthers.

Highlights Of The Night

The Ottawa Senators have not won many games this season, but they earned an impressive one on Saturday afternoon thanks to Brady Tkachuk‘s game-winning goal with just eight seconds to play in regulation.

Detroit Red Wings forward Adam Erne made this rush for a goal through the Nashville Predators defense look absolutely effortless.

The Dallas Stars lost in a shootout but they still picked up a point in the standings thanks to this late game-tying goal from Joe Pavelski. But the goal is not necessarily the highlight here. It is the defensive play by Miro Heiskanen to break up a Carolina play at the blue line and start it going in the other direction. Norris Trophy stuff there.

The Chicago Blackhawks rally late to beat the Columbus Blue Jackets in overtime thanks to this slick goal from Alex DeBrincat.

This Quinn Hughes fake out and shot and goal is worth watching several times.

Scores

Ottawa Senators 2, Winnipeg Jets 1

Vegas Golden Knights 3, San Jose Sharks 1

New York Islanders 4, Boston Bruins 2

Tampa Bay Lightning 6, Florida Panthers 1

Montreal Canadiens 2, Toronto Maple Leafs 1

Chicago Blackhawks 3, Columbus Blue Jackets 2 (OT)

Detroit Red Wings 4, Nashville Predators 2

St. Louis Blues 5, Arizona Coyotes 4 (OT)

Carolina Hurricanes 4, Dallas Stars 3 (SO)

Vancouver Canucks 3, Calgary Flames 1

Washington Capitals vs. Buffalo Sabres (Postponed)

New Jersey Devils vs. Philadelphia Flyers (Postponed)

Minnesota Wild vs. Los Angeles Kings (Postponed)

—

