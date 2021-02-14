Capitals-Penguins stream: Sunday’s NHL on NBC matchup

NBC’s coverage of the 2020-21 NHL season continues with Sunday’s matchup between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Washington Capitals. Coverage begins at 3 p.m. ET on NBC. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.
After hosting Washington in a two-game set in January and winning both, the Penguins will welcome the Capitals for another pair of games in the third and fourth meetings of the season (these clubs will meet again on Tuesday night on NBCSN).
Both prior wins by Pittsburgh this season required bonus time as they won in a shootout on Jan. 17 (Jake Guentzel scored only shootout goal) and pulled out the Jan. 19 meeting in overtime when Sidney Crosby scored 1:11 into the extra session.
This past week the Penguins dramatically reshaped their front office, hiring Brian Burke as president of hockey operations and Ron Hextall as general manager on Tuesday. Jim Rutherford, who had been Pittsburgh’s GM since June 2014, resigned on January 27 citing personal reasons. Patrik Allvin, who served as interim GM for the past few weeks has returned to his role as assistant GM.
As a result of COVID-related issues with the Flyers and Sabres, the Capitals have had their last three games postponed and have not played since a 7-4 loss to Philadelphia last Sunday.
PROJECTED LINEUPS
CAPITALS
Alex Ovechkin – Nicklas Backstrom – Tom Wilson
Jakub Vrana – Evgeny Kuznetsov – T.J. Oshie
Richard Panik – Lars Eller – Conor Sheary
Carl Hagelin – Nic Dowd – Garnet Hathaway
Brenden Dillon – John Carlson
Zdeno Chara – Justin Schultz
Dmitry Orlov – Nick Jensen
Starting goalie: Vitek Vanecek
PENGUINS
Jake Guentzel – Sidney Crosby – Bryan Rust
Jason Zucker – Evgeni Malkin – Kasperi Kapanen
Zach Aston-Reese – Teddy Blueger – Brandon Tanev
Drew O'Connor – Mark Jankowski – Colton Sceviour
Pierre-Olivier Joseph – Kris Letang
Michael Matheson – John Marino
Chad Ruhwedel – Cody Ceci
Starting goalie: Tristan Jarry
