Capitals-Penguins stream: Sunday’s NHL on NBC matchup

NBC’s coverage of the 2020-21 NHL season continues with Sunday’s matchup between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Washington Capitals. Coverage begins at 3 p.m. ET on NBC. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

After hosting Washington in a two-game set in January and winning both, the Penguins will welcome the Capitals for another pair of games in the third and fourth meetings of the season (these clubs will meet again on Tuesday night on NBCSN).

Both prior wins by Pittsburgh this season required bonus time as they won in a shootout on Jan. 17 (Jake Guentzel scored only shootout goal) and pulled out the Jan. 19 meeting in overtime when Sidney Crosby scored 1:11 into the extra session.

This past week the Penguins dramatically reshaped their front office, hiring Brian Burke as president of hockey operations and Ron Hextall as general manager on Tuesday. Jim Rutherford, who had been Pittsburgh’s GM since June 2014, resigned on January 27 citing personal reasons. Patrik Allvin, who served as interim GM for the past few weeks has returned to his role as assistant GM.

As a result of COVID-related issues with the Flyers and Sabres, the Capitals have had their last three games postponed and have not played since a 7-4 loss to Philadelphia last Sunday.

WHAT: Washington Capitals at Pittsburgh Penguins

WHERE: PPG Paints Arena

WHEN: Sunday, Feb. 14, 3 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

ON THE CALL: Kenny Albert, Eddie Olczyk, Brian Boucher

LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Capitals-Penguins stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

CAPITALS

Alex Ovechkin – Nicklas Backstrom – Tom Wilson

Jakub Vrana – Evgeny Kuznetsov – T.J. Oshie

Richard Panik – Lars Eller – Conor Sheary

Carl Hagelin – Nic Dowd – Garnet Hathaway

Brenden Dillon – John Carlson

Zdeno Chara – Justin Schultz

Dmitry Orlov – Nick Jensen

Starting goalie: Vitek Vanecek

PENGUINS

Jake Guentzel – Sidney Crosby – Bryan Rust

Jason Zucker – Evgeni Malkin – Kasperi Kapanen

Zach Aston-Reese – Teddy Blueger – Brandon Tanev

Drew O'Connor – Mark Jankowski – Colton Sceviour

Pierre-Olivier Joseph – Kris Letang

Michael Matheson – John Marino

Chad Ruhwedel – Cody Ceci

Starting goalie: Tristan Jarry

