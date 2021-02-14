Capitals-Penguins stream: Sunday’s NHL on NBC matchup

By Sean LeahyFeb 14, 2021, 2:00 PM EST
0 Comments

NBC’s coverage of the 2020-21 NHL season continues with Sunday’s matchup between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Washington Capitals. Coverage begins at 3 p.m. ET on NBC. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

After hosting Washington in a two-game set in January and winning both, the Penguins will welcome the Capitals for another pair of games in the third and fourth meetings of the season (these clubs will meet again on Tuesday night on NBCSN).

Both prior wins by Pittsburgh this season required bonus time as they won in a shootout on Jan. 17 (Jake Guentzel scored only shootout goal) and pulled out the Jan. 19 meeting in overtime when Sidney Crosby scored 1:11 into the extra session.

This past week the Penguins dramatically reshaped their front office, hiring Brian Burke as president of hockey operations and Ron Hextall as general manager on Tuesday. Jim Rutherford, who had been Pittsburgh’s GM since June 2014, resigned on January 27 citing personal reasons. Patrik Allvin, who served as interim GM for the past few weeks has returned to his role as assistant GM.

As a result of COVID-related issues with the Flyers and Sabres, the Capitals have had their last three games postponed and have not played since a 7-4 loss to Philadelphia last Sunday.

[COVERAGE BEGINS AT 3 P.M. ET – NBC]

WHAT: Washington Capitals at Pittsburgh Penguins
WHERE: PPG Paints Arena
WHEN: Sunday, Feb. 14, 3 p.m. ET
TV: NBC
ON THE CALL: Kenny Albert, Eddie Olczyk, Brian Boucher
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Capitals-Penguins stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

CAPITALS
Alex OvechkinNicklas BackstromTom Wilson
Jakub VranaEvgeny KuznetsovT.J. Oshie
Richard PanikLars EllerConor Sheary
Carl HagelinNic DowdGarnet Hathaway

Brenden DillonJohn Carlson
Zdeno CharaJustin Schultz
Dmitry OrlovNick Jensen

Starting goalie: Vitek Vanecek

PENGUINS
Jake Guentzel – Sidney Crosby – Bryan Rust
Jason ZuckerEvgeni MalkinKasperi Kapanen
Zach Aston-ReeseTeddy BluegerBrandon Tanev
Drew O'ConnorMark JankowskiColton Sceviour

Pierre-Olivier JosephKris Letang
Michael MathesonJohn Marino
Chad RuhwedelCody Ceci

Starting goalie: Tristan Jarry

NBC Sports will premiere Doc Emrick – The Voice of Hockey, Presented by Discover – detailing the illustrious career of U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame member and eight-time Sports Emmy Award winner Mike ‘Doc’ Emrick – on Sunday, February 21 at 2 p.m. ET on NBC, leading into coverage of the NHL outdoor game at Lake Tahoe featuring the Boston Bruins and Philadelphia Flyers.

More NHL news

Avalanche Golden Knights Live Stream
NHL on NBCSN: Cale Makar off to Norris level start for Avalanche
NHL on NBC: Crosby and Ovechkin - the present, and future
NHL on NBC: Crosby and Ovechkin – in the present, and future
Canucks coach GM
Canucks owner gives coach, GM vote of confidence: ‘I have no plans...