Avalanche-Golden Knights stream: Sunday’s NHL on NBCSN matchup

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020-21 NHL season continues with Sunday’s matchup between the Colorado Avalanche and Vegas Golden Knights. Pre-game coverage begins at 6 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.
This matchup is a preview to next Saturday’s Outdoor game when the Avalanche and Golden Knights will meet at Lake Tahoe in the first of two outdoor games that weekend at the Edgewood Tahoe Resort: Colorado-Vegas will be followed by Sunday’s Flyers-Bruins game.
Both of these clubs have been dealing with their own COVID-related postponements as the pandemic has directly impacted each of these organizations.
The Avs have not played in almost two weeks, having last seen game action on Feb. 2 against Minnesota in a 2-1 win. Since then, they’ve had five games postponed as a result of players entering the COVID Protocols, including captain Gabriel Landeskog, Tyson Jost and Samuel Girard – who remain unavailable but with no long-term health concerns. Colorado returned to the ice for the first time on Thursday to practice.
Last year, for the second time in three seasons, the Golden Knights won the Pacific Division and reached the Western Conference Final. Vegas seems to have continued that momentum this season with its 4-0-0 start and winning nine of its first 12 games.
WHAT: Colorado Avalanche at Vegas Golden Knights
WHERE: T-Mobile Arena
WHEN: Sunday, Feb. 14, 6 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
ON THE CALL: John Forslund, Pierre McGuire
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Avalanche-Golden Knights stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.
PROJECTED LINEUPS
AVALANCHE
Gabriel Landeskog – J.T. Compher – Mikko Rantanen
Brandon Saad – Nazem Kadri – Andre Burakovsky
Valeri Nichushkin – Tyson Jost – Joonas Donskoi
Logan O’Connor – Sheldon Dries – Kiefer Sherwood
Bowen Byram – Cale Makar
Conor Timmins – Samuel Girard
Ryan Graves – Jacob MacDonald
Starting goalie: Philipp Grubauer
GOLDEN KNIGHTS
Max Pacioretty – Chandler Stephenson – Mark Stone
Jonathan Marchessault – William Karlsson – Reilly Smith
Alex Tuch – Cody Glass – Keegan Kolesar
Will Carrier – Nicolas Roy – Ryan Reaves
Alex Martinez – Alex Pietrangelo
Nicolas Hague – Zach Whitecloud
Nick Holden – Dylan Coghlan
Starting goalie: Marc-Andre Fleury
NHL Outdoors at Lake Tahoe will take place Feb. 20 and Feb. 21 on the 18th fairway of the Edgewood Tahoe Resort. On Saturday, the Avalanche will face the Golden Knights at 3 p.m. ET on NBC. On Sunday, the Flyers and Bruins will meet at 3 p.m. ET on NBC.
