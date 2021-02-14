Avalanche-Golden Knights stream: Sunday’s NHL on NBCSN matchup

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020-21 NHL season continues with Sunday’s matchup between the Colorado Avalanche and Vegas Golden Knights. Pre-game coverage begins at 6 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

This matchup is a preview to next Saturday’s Outdoor game when the Avalanche and Golden Knights will meet at Lake Tahoe in the first of two outdoor games that weekend at the Edgewood Tahoe Resort: Colorado-Vegas will be followed by Sunday’s Flyers-Bruins game.

Both of these clubs have been dealing with their own COVID-related postponements as the pandemic has directly impacted each of these organizations.

The Avs have not played in almost two weeks, having last seen game action on Feb. 2 against Minnesota in a 2-1 win. Since then, they’ve had five games postponed as a result of players entering the COVID Protocols, including captain Gabriel Landeskog, Tyson Jost and Samuel Girard – who remain unavailable but with no long-term health concerns. Colorado returned to the ice for the first time on Thursday to practice.

Last year, for the second time in three seasons, the Golden Knights won the Pacific Division and reached the Western Conference Final. Vegas seems to have continued that momentum this season with its 4-0-0 start and winning nine of its first 12 games.

WHAT: Colorado Avalanche at Vegas Golden Knights

WHERE: T-Mobile Arena

WHEN: Sunday, Feb. 14, 6 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

ON THE CALL: John Forslund, Pierre McGuire

LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Avalanche-Golden Knights stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

AVALANCHE

Gabriel Landeskog – J.T. Compher – Mikko Rantanen

Brandon Saad – Nazem Kadri – Andre Burakovsky

Valeri Nichushkin – Tyson Jost – Joonas Donskoi

Logan O’Connor – Sheldon Dries – Kiefer Sherwood

Bowen Byram – Cale Makar

Conor Timmins – Samuel Girard

Ryan Graves – Jacob MacDonald

Starting goalie: Philipp Grubauer

GOLDEN KNIGHTS

Max Pacioretty – Chandler Stephenson – Mark Stone

Jonathan Marchessault – William Karlsson – Reilly Smith

Alex Tuch – Cody Glass – Keegan Kolesar

Will Carrier – Nicolas Roy – Ryan Reaves

Alex Martinez – Alex Pietrangelo

Nicolas Hague – Zach Whitecloud

Nick Holden – Dylan Coghlan

Starting goalie: Marc-Andre Fleury

NHL Outdoors at Lake Tahoe will take place Feb. 20 and Feb. 21 on the 18th fairway of the Edgewood Tahoe Resort. On Saturday, the Avalanche will face the Golden Knights at 3 p.m. ET on NBC. On Sunday, the Flyers and Bruins will meet at 3 p.m. ET on NBC.

NBC Sports will premiere Doc Emrick – The Voice of Hockey, Presented by Discover – detailing the illustrious career of U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame member and eight-time Sports Emmy Award winner Mike ‘Doc’ Emrick – on Sunday, February 21 at 2 p.m. ET on NBC, leading into coverage of the NHL outdoor game at Lake Tahoe featuring the Boston Bruins and Philadelphia Flyers.