THREE STARS
1. Jaroslav Halak, Boston Bruins
The Bruins needed only a Nick Ritchie goal to blank the Rangers 1-0 Friday night. Ritchie’s second period goal coupled with Halak’s 21 saves helped Boston to its fifth straight victory. Halak’s shutout was his first of the season and 51st of his NHL career. According to TSN, the shutout puts Halak fifth among European-trained goalies, tied with Tomas Vokoun. Only Dominik Hasek (81), Henrik Lundqvist (64), Evgeni Nabokov (59), Pekka Rinne (58) have more.
2. Justin Faulk, St. Louis Blues
Faulk scored twice in the Blues’ 4-1 win over the Coyotes. His second goal — No. 5 on the season — snapped a 1-1 tie midway through the third period. This was the fifth straight meeting between the two teams. They play twice more, Saturday and Monday, with Arizona holding a 3-2 edge.
3. Jordan Kyrou, St. Louis Blues
St. Louis’ go-ahead goal wouldn’t have been possible without Kyrou’s effort. First, he negated an icing to take possession deep in the Coyotes’ zone. He then held the puck and created space before finding Faulk to fire home the go-ahead goal.
What an effort from Jordan Kyrou to set up Justin Faulk! 🔥#NHLonSN pic.twitter.com/WeesgJAiyo
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 13, 2021
HIGHLIGHTS OF THE NIGHT
• The second period of Bruins-Rangers saw two fights and a small tussle.
First up, Jacob Trouba and Charlie McAvoy scrap:
Then it was time for Trent Frederic and Brendan Lemieux to throw down:
Finally, Pavel Buchnevich and Jeremy Lauzon exchanged blows:
• How did Mika Zibanejad and Brad Marchand decide who gets off the ice last before Friday’s game? Rock, paper, scissors, of course.
STAT OF THE NIGHT
Jaroslav Halak is the ninth different @NHLBruins goaltender in the NHL’s modern era (since 1943-44) – and first in nearly 13 years – to record a road shutout against the Rangers. #NHLStats pic.twitter.com/K3suKuFi68
— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) February 13, 2021
SCORES
Bruins 1, Rangers 0
Blues 4, Coyotes 1
