Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

THREE STARS

1. Jaroslav Halak, Boston Bruins

The Bruins needed only a Nick Ritchie goal to blank the Rangers 1-0 Friday night. Ritchie’s second period goal coupled with Halak’s 21 saves helped Boston to its fifth straight victory. Halak’s shutout was his first of the season and 51st of his NHL career. According to TSN, the shutout puts Halak fifth among European-trained goalies, tied with Tomas Vokoun. Only Dominik Hasek (81), Henrik Lundqvist (64), Evgeni Nabokov (59), Pekka Rinne (58) have more.

2. Justin Faulk, St. Louis Blues

Faulk scored twice in the Blues’ 4-1 win over the Coyotes. His second goal — No. 5 on the season — snapped a 1-1 tie midway through the third period. This was the fifth straight meeting between the two teams. They play twice more, Saturday and Monday, with Arizona holding a 3-2 edge.

3. Jordan Kyrou, St. Louis Blues

St. Louis’ go-ahead goal wouldn’t have been possible without Kyrou’s effort. First, he negated an icing to take possession deep in the Coyotes’ zone. He then held the puck and created space before finding Faulk to fire home the go-ahead goal.

What an effort from Jordan Kyrou to set up Justin Faulk! 🔥#NHLonSN pic.twitter.com/WeesgJAiyo — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 13, 2021

HIGHLIGHTS OF THE NIGHT

• The second period of Bruins-Rangers saw two fights and a small tussle.

First up, Jacob Trouba and Charlie McAvoy scrap:

Then it was time for Trent Frederic and Brendan Lemieux to throw down:

Finally, Pavel Buchnevich and Jeremy Lauzon exchanged blows:

• How did Mika Zibanejad and Brad Marchand decide who gets off the ice last before Friday’s game? Rock, paper, scissors, of course.

STAT OF THE NIGHT

Jaroslav Halak is the ninth different @NHLBruins goaltender in the NHL’s modern era (since 1943-44) – and first in nearly 13 years – to record a road shutout against the Rangers. #NHLStats pic.twitter.com/K3suKuFi68 — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) February 13, 2021

SCORES

Bruins 1, Rangers 0

Blues 4, Coyotes 1

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.