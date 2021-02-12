Stamkos, Flyers’ Lindblom among players added to NHL COVID-19 protocol list

By James O'BrienFeb 12, 2021, 6:31 PM EST
Steven Stamkos and Oskar Lindblom ranked among the players added to the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol absences list on Friday.

Keep in mind that appearing on the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol absences list does not guarantee that Stamkos, Lindblom, or other players necessarily tested positive for COVID-19.

During Thursday’s eventual loss to the Panthers, the Lightning initially deemed Stamkos out with a lower-body injury.

Lindblom first returned to the Flyers in September after battling Ewing’s sarcoma.

Here’s the full NHL COVID19 protocol absences list:

COVID Protocol Related Absences – Feb. 12, 2021:

ArizonaJohn Hayden
BuffaloDylan Cozens; Rasmus Dahlin; Taylor Hall; Curtis Lazar; Jake McCabe; Casey Mittelstadt; Brandon Montour; Tobias Rieder; Rasmus Ristolainen
ChicagoRyan Carpenter
ColoradoTyson Jost, Gabriel Landeskog, Samuel Girard
Detroit – Calvin Pickard
EdmontonJesse Puljujarvi
FloridaAnthony Duclair
Los AngelesAndreas Athanasiou; Blake Lizotte
Minnesota – TBA
New JerseyNate Bastian; Jesper Bratt; Connor Carrick; Eric Comrie; Nikita Gusev; Nico Hischier; Jack Hughes; Andreas Johnsson; Dmitry Kulikov; Janne Kuokkanen; Michael McLeod; Kyle Palmieri; Damon Severson; Ty Smith; Matt Tennyson; Sami Vatanen; Pavel Zacha; Travis Zajac
NY Islanders – none
NY RangersFilip Chytil
PhiladelphiaJustin Braun; Morgan Frost; Claude Giroux; Scott Laughton; Oskar Lindblom; Travis Sanheim; Jakub Voracek
Tampa Bay – Steven Stamkos
VegasTomas Nosek

