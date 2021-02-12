Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Steven Stamkos and Oskar Lindblom ranked among the players added to the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol absences list on Friday.

Keep in mind that appearing on the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol absences list does not guarantee that Stamkos, Lindblom, or other players necessarily tested positive for COVID-19.

During Thursday’s eventual loss to the Panthers, the Lightning initially deemed Stamkos out with a lower-body injury.

Lindblom first returned to the Flyers in September after battling Ewing’s sarcoma.

Thx to everyone who has reached out. At this time we suspect a false positive test. Hopefully that’s the case, and I will be back on the ice in the next couple of days 🤞. Until then I will continue to follow the NHL Covid list protocols. https://t.co/TWDEE9Zrfx — Steven Stamkos (@RealStamkos91) February 13, 2021

Here’s the full NHL COVID19 protocol absences list:

COVID Protocol Related Absences – Feb. 12, 2021:

Arizona – John Hayden

Buffalo – Dylan Cozens; Rasmus Dahlin; Taylor Hall; Curtis Lazar; Jake McCabe; Casey Mittelstadt; Brandon Montour; Tobias Rieder; Rasmus Ristolainen

Chicago – Ryan Carpenter

Colorado – Tyson Jost, Gabriel Landeskog, Samuel Girard

Detroit – Calvin Pickard

Edmonton – Jesse Puljujarvi

Florida – Anthony Duclair

Los Angeles – Andreas Athanasiou; Blake Lizotte

Minnesota – TBA

New Jersey – Nate Bastian; Jesper Bratt; Connor Carrick; Eric Comrie; Nikita Gusev; Nico Hischier; Jack Hughes; Andreas Johnsson; Dmitry Kulikov; Janne Kuokkanen; Michael McLeod; Kyle Palmieri; Damon Severson; Ty Smith; Matt Tennyson; Sami Vatanen; Pavel Zacha; Travis Zajac

NY Islanders – none

NY Rangers – Filip Chytil

Philadelphia – Justin Braun; Morgan Frost; Claude Giroux; Scott Laughton; Oskar Lindblom; Travis Sanheim; Jakub Voracek

Tampa Bay – Steven Stamkos

Vegas – Tomas Nosek

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.