PHT Morning Skate

• NBC Sports will premiere “Doc Emrick – The Voice of Hockey,” detailing the illustrious career of U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame member and eight-time Sports Emmy Award winner Mike Emrick on Sunday, Feb. 21 at 2 p.m. ET on NBC, leading into coverage of the NHL outdoor game at Lake Tahoe featuring the Bruins and Flyers. [NBC Sports]

• The prospect pool and future contracts are just some of the issues Ron Hextall faces as Penguins GM. [Pensburgh]

• Why it’s vital for the Jets that Pierre-Luc Dubois and Kyle Connor develop instant chemistry. [Jets Nation]

• NHL says Golden Knights’ Nosek was removed from game after positive COVID-19 test. [PHT]

• One of the issues hindering the Rangers this season has been depth down the middle. [Blue Seat Blogs]

• “There are at least 11 Black players on NCAA Division I and Division III women’s hockey rosters this season, up from four in 2019 and surpassing the nine who played in 2015, according to the NCAA demographic database.” [NHL.com]

• Are the Maple Leafs turning a corner? [Spector’s Hockey]

• This is not how Mikko Koivu‘s NHL career should have ended. [Zone Coverage]

• Consistency will key for Clayton Keller to push the Coyotes forward. [Five for Howling]

• What kind of trade value does Kyle Palmieri have right now for the Devils? [All About the Jersey]

• Michael Peca is joining the Capitals as a player development coach where he’ll work with the taxi squad. [NoVa Caps]

Sean Leahy