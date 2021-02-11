Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit for the PHT Morning Skate? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.
• NBC Sports will premiere “Doc Emrick – The Voice of Hockey,” detailing the illustrious career of U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame member and eight-time Sports Emmy Award winner Mike Emrick on Sunday, Feb. 21 at 2 p.m. ET on NBC, leading into coverage of the NHL outdoor game at Lake Tahoe featuring the Bruins and Flyers. [NBC Sports]
• The prospect pool and future contracts are just some of the issues Ron Hextall faces as Penguins GM. [Pensburgh]
• Why it’s vital for the Jets that Pierre-Luc Dubois and Kyle Connor develop instant chemistry. [Jets Nation]
• NHL says Golden Knights’ Nosek was removed from game after positive COVID-19 test. [PHT]
• One of the issues hindering the Rangers this season has been depth down the middle. [Blue Seat Blogs]
• “There are at least 11 Black players on NCAA Division I and Division III women’s hockey rosters this season, up from four in 2019 and surpassing the nine who played in 2015, according to the NCAA demographic database.” [NHL.com]
• Are the Maple Leafs turning a corner? [Spector’s Hockey]
• This is not how Mikko Koivu‘s NHL career should have ended. [Zone Coverage]
• Consistency will key for Clayton Keller to push the Coyotes forward. [Five for Howling]
• What kind of trade value does Kyle Palmieri have right now for the Devils? [All About the Jersey]
• Michael Peca is joining the Capitals as a player development coach where he’ll work with the taxi squad. [NoVa Caps]
Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.