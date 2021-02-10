Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit for the PHT Morning Skate? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.
• Examining Ron Hextall’s time as Flyers GM. What went right and what went wrong? [Pensburgh]
• Brian Burke was in a comfy media job with Sportsnet, and then Mario Lemieux called. [Post-Gazette]
• “Everyone knows Hextall is highly regarded for his ability to draft, develop and retool a team’s future. The Penguins are a team that could be nearing that stage. Pittsburgh is also trying to make the most of its current window to contend, led by three-time champions Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin.” [NBC Sports Philadelphia]
• Ron Hextall hire could bring massive shift in how Penguins are built. [PHT]
• Squandering leads has been a thing this season for the Capitals. [Japers’ Rink]
• Will a bump to the Flames’ top line stop trade talk around Sam Bennett? [Sportsnet]
• Lamoureux twins’ retirement from hockey passes the torch to next generation. [PHT]
• Zack Kassian is the third Oilers player to land on IR this week. [Oilers Nation]
• Lamont Buford and Wanton Davis are aiming to ‘create memories’ with in-game entertainment for the Seattle Kraken when NHL fans return. [NHL.com]
• Whitney Dove of the Buffalo Beauts is a player to pay attention to. [The Ice Garden]
• Kirill Kaprizov has had a special start for the Wild in his rookie year. [Rotoworld]
• A group of 40 hockey players in Edmonton are hoping to set a new record for the longest game ever played while also raising money for cancer research. [The Score]
• Taking a look at Bowen Byram‘s eight-game start for the Avalanche. [Mile High Hockey]
• A little advice from Ryan Miller has helped Troy Terry turn his season around. [Orange County Register]
