Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit for the PHT Morning Skate? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

• Examining Ron Hextall’s time as Flyers GM. What went right and what went wrong? [Pensburgh]

• Brian Burke was in a comfy media job with Sportsnet, and then Mario Lemieux called. [Post-Gazette]

• “Everyone knows Hextall is highly regarded for his ability to draft, develop and retool a team’s future. The Penguins are a team that could be nearing that stage. Pittsburgh is also trying to make the most of its current window to contend, led by three-time champions Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin.” [NBC Sports Philadelphia]

• Ron Hextall hire could bring massive shift in how Penguins are built. [PHT]

• Squandering leads has been a thing this season for the Capitals. [Japers’ Rink]

• Will a bump to the Flames’ top line stop trade talk around Sam Bennett? [Sportsnet]

• Lamoureux twins’ retirement from hockey passes the torch to next generation. [PHT]

• Zack Kassian is the third Oilers player to land on IR this week. [Oilers Nation]

• Lamont Buford and Wanton Davis are aiming to ‘create memories’ with in-game entertainment for the Seattle Kraken when NHL fans return. [NHL.com]

• Whitney Dove of the Buffalo Beauts is a player to pay attention to. [The Ice Garden]

• Kirill Kaprizov has had a special start for the Wild in his rookie year. [Rotoworld]

• A group of 40 hockey players in Edmonton are hoping to set a new record for the longest game ever played while also raising money for cancer research. [The Score]

• Taking a look at Bowen Byram‘s eight-game start for the Avalanche. [Mile High Hockey]

• A little advice from Ryan Miller has helped Troy Terry turn his season around. [Orange County Register]

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.