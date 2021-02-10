Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Kathryn Tappen, Anson Carter, and Patrick Sharp discuss COVID-19’s impact around the league. They give their Rocket Richard Trophy picks and touch on Auston Matthews’ hot start in Toronto. Plus, Anson sits down for an interview with Florida Panthers Assistant GM Brett Peterson.

Start-3:30 – Super Bowl recap

3:30-6:00 – COVID-19’s impact on the NHL

6:00-9:30 – Pastrnak’s return to the Bruins lineup

9:30-13:00 – Can Matthews win the Rocket Richard Trophy?

13:00-37:00 – Anson Carter with Panthers Assistant GM Brett Peterson

37:00-End – Anson reflects on his interview with Peterson

Our Line Starts is part of NBC Sports’ roster of podcasts spanning the NFL, Premier League, NASCAR, and much more. The weekly podcast will highlight the top stories of the league, including behind-the-scenes content and interviews conducted by NBC Sports’ NHL commentators.

Where else you can listen:

Apple: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id1482681517

Stitcher: https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/nbc-sports/our-line-starts

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/7cDMHBg6NJkQDGe4KHu4iO?si=9BmcLtutTFmhRrNNcMqfgQ

NBC Sports on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/nbcsports