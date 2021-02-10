Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Three Stars

1. Tuukka Rask, Boston Bruins. Outside of losing track of the score in the final minute of a tie game, Rask was sensational for the Bruins on Wednesday night in their 3-2 win over the New York Rangers. He made a couple of highlight reel saves on Mika Zibanejad and was the best player on the ice to help Boston extend its current points streak to nine games (8-0-1).

2. Jake Muzzin, Toronto Maple Leafs. Speaking of point streaks, the Maple Leafs have a pretty impressive one of their own going right now and thanks to their 4-2 win over Montreal have collected a point in nine consecutive games (8-0-1). Muzzin made a big impact on Wednesday as he played just under 20 minutes, was a plus-2, and recorded three assists in the win.

3. Frederik Andersen, Toronto Maple Leafs. The goal he gave up to Josh Anderson to start the game was not good, but wow did he rebound. Andersen ended up stopping 33 out of 35 shots for the Maple Leafs in what was probably one of his most solid outings of the season. Toronto is rolling right now without him playing all that well this season. If he starts to get going again that would be a huge development for the Maple Leafs.

Other Notable Performances On Wednesday

• Anderson stays hot for Montreal and scored his ninth goal of the season in their loss. Remember he only scored one goal in 26 games a year ago.

• Auston Matthews‘ goal scoring streak came to an end at six games but he did record an assist in the Maple Leafs’ win.

• Jake DeBrusk did not find the back of the net for the Bruins, but he did record seven shots on goal and make a constant impact every single time he was on the ice.

• Marchand’s overtime goal extended his point streak to nine consecutive game, while he has also recorded at least one point in all but one of the Bruins’ games so far this season.

Highlights Of The Night

DeBrusk came this close to scoring a goal on Wednesday night. You literally can not get any closer than this.

Tuukka Rask goes for a skate to the bench at a very bad time.

Justin Holl got all of this slap shot.

Rask also made the save of the night.

Scores

Boston Bruins 3, New York Rangers 2 (OT)

Toronto Maple Leafs 4, Montreal Canadiens 2

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.