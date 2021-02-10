Bruins-Rangers stream: How to watch Wednesday Night Hockey

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020-21 NHL season continues with Wednesday’s matchup between the New York Rangers and Boston Bruins. Pre-game coverage begins at 6 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

These Original Six rivals will meet for the first of eight matchups this season in what will be the 700th all-time meeting (including postseason) after they first played against each other in 1926.

The recent COVID-related schedule postponements for the Sabres has given Boston a few extra days off in the early-season schedule. The Bruins’ Sat. (Feb. 6) and Mon. (Feb. 8) games vs BUF were pushed back. Boston last played on Friday at Philadelphia when they won 2-1 for their third win in a row.

The Bruins enter this game on an eight-game point streak (7-0-1) and have only lost once in regulation this season, when the Islanders defeated Boston, 1-0, on Jan. 18. New York turned around a 1-4-1 start with three wins in four games (3-0-1) before their four-game point streak was snapped on Monday when they were shut out by the Islanders, 2-0. The game was scoreless midway through the third period before the Rangers allowed two goals in a 2:05 span.

This will be the Rangers’ fifth straight home game of what is now an eight-game homestand after a game at New Jersey on Feb. 6 was postponed due to COVID-related issues with the Devils.

WHAT: Boston Bruins at New York Rangers

WHERE: Madison Square Garden

WHEN: Wednesday, Feb. 10, 6 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

ON THE CALL: Kenny Albert, Pierre McGuire

PROJECTED LINEUPS

BRUINS

Brad Marchand – Patrice Bergeron – David Pastrnak

Nick Ritchie – David Krejci – Craig Smith

Jake DeBrusk – Charlie Coyle – Anders Bjork

Trent Frederic – Sean Kuraly – Chris Wagner

Jeremy Lauzon – Charlie McAvoy

Matt Grzelcyk – Brandon Carlo

Jakub Zboril – Kevan Miller

Starting goalie: Tuukka Rask

RANGERS

Chris Kreider – Mika Zibanejad – Pavel Buchnevich

Artemi Panarin – Ryan Strome – Kaapo Kakko

Alexis Lafreniere – Brett Howden – Phil Di Giuseppe

Brendan Lemieux – Kevin Rooney – Julien Gauthier

Ryan Lindgren – Adam Fox

K’Andre Miller – Jacob Trouba

Libor Hajek – Anton Bitetto

Starting goalie: Alexandar Georgiev