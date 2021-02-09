Lightning-Predators stream: Tuesday’s NHL on NBCSN matchup

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020-21 NHL season continues with Tuesday’s matchup between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Nashville Predators. Coverage begins at 8:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

Tuesday’s game marks the fourth of eight regular-season meetings between these clubs. Defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay has won the first-three matchups this season, including last night’s 4-1 victory.

Anthony Cirelli (two goals), Blake Coleman and Steven Stamkos accounted for all four Lightning goals and fellow Stanley Cup-winner Curtis McElhinney made 23 saves as Tampa extended its win streak to five games and earned its eighth victory of 2020-21 overall. Only one defending Stanley Cup champion in the NHL’s modern era (since 1943-44) had more wins through its first 10 games in a season (Pittsburgh, 2009-10).

Prior to last night’s game, the Lightning were the only NHL team to rely on one goaltender this season. Andrei Vasilevskiy was given the night off after starting Tampa’s previous 35 games, including all 25 playoff games last season. Curtis McElhinney made his first start since March 8, 2020 and earned his first win since Feb. 17, 2020 against Colorado. McElhinney was unavailable to the Lightning for almost two weeks, beginning Jan. 16 when he was placed on the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols list. He was removed from the list on Jan. 29.

Following a disappointing playoff exit last season, the Predators have struggled out of the gate. After sweeping the first-two games on the schedule against Columbus, the Preds have lost seven of 10 contests (3-7-0).

Nashville has the unfortunate distinction having the league’s worst penalty kill unit entering tonight’s game (65.2%). The Predators have allowed 16 power-play goals, which is the second most in the NHL. Only the Blues have allowed more (17).

WHAT: Tampa Bay Lightning at Nashville Predators

WHERE: Bridgestone Arena

WHEN: Tuesday, Feb. 9, 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

ON THE CALL: Brendan Burke, AJ Mleczko

LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Lightning-Predators stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

LIGHTNING

Ondrej Palat – Brayden Point – Steven Stamkos

Alex Killorn – Anthony Cirelli – Tyler Johnson

Blake Coleman – Yanni Gourde – Barclay Goodrow

Patrick Maroon – Mathieu Joseph – Alexander Volkov

Victor Hedman – Jan Rutta

Ryan McDonagh – Erik Cernak

Mikhail Sergachev – Luke Schenn

Starting goalie: Andrei Vasilevskiy

PREDATORS

Filip Forsberg – Matt Duchene – Viktor Arvidsson

Nick Cousins – Erik Haula – Mikael Granlund

Calle Jarnkrok – Colton Sissons – Eeli Tolvanen

Yakov Trenin – Michael McCarron – Mathieu Oliver

Roman Josi – Ryan Ellis

Jarred Tinordi – Dante Fabbro

Mark Borowiecki – Matt Benning

Starting goalie: Juuse Saros