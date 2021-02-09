Lightning-Predators stream: Tuesday’s NHL on NBCSN matchup

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020-21 NHL season continues with Tuesday’s matchup between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Nashville Predators. Coverage begins at 8:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.
Tuesday’s game marks the fourth of eight regular-season meetings between these clubs. Defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay has won the first-three matchups this season, including last night’s 4-1 victory.
Anthony Cirelli (two goals), Blake Coleman and Steven Stamkos accounted for all four Lightning goals and fellow Stanley Cup-winner Curtis McElhinney made 23 saves as Tampa extended its win streak to five games and earned its eighth victory of 2020-21 overall. Only one defending Stanley Cup champion in the NHL’s modern era (since 1943-44) had more wins through its first 10 games in a season (Pittsburgh, 2009-10).
Prior to last night’s game, the Lightning were the only NHL team to rely on one goaltender this season. Andrei Vasilevskiy was given the night off after starting Tampa’s previous 35 games, including all 25 playoff games last season. Curtis McElhinney made his first start since March 8, 2020 and earned his first win since Feb. 17, 2020 against Colorado. McElhinney was unavailable to the Lightning for almost two weeks, beginning Jan. 16 when he was placed on the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols list. He was removed from the list on Jan. 29.
Following a disappointing playoff exit last season, the Predators have struggled out of the gate. After sweeping the first-two games on the schedule against Columbus, the Preds have lost seven of 10 contests (3-7-0).
Nashville has the unfortunate distinction having the league’s worst penalty kill unit entering tonight’s game (65.2%). The Predators have allowed 16 power-play goals, which is the second most in the NHL. Only the Blues have allowed more (17).
WHAT: Tampa Bay Lightning at Nashville Predators
WHERE: Bridgestone Arena
WHEN: Tuesday, Feb. 9, 8:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
ON THE CALL: Brendan Burke, AJ Mleczko
PROJECTED LINEUPS
LIGHTNING
Ondrej Palat – Brayden Point – Steven Stamkos
Alex Killorn – Anthony Cirelli – Tyler Johnson
Blake Coleman – Yanni Gourde – Barclay Goodrow
Patrick Maroon – Mathieu Joseph – Alexander Volkov
Victor Hedman – Jan Rutta
Ryan McDonagh – Erik Cernak
Mikhail Sergachev – Luke Schenn
Starting goalie: Andrei Vasilevskiy
PREDATORS
Filip Forsberg – Matt Duchene – Viktor Arvidsson
Nick Cousins – Erik Haula – Mikael Granlund
Calle Jarnkrok – Colton Sissons – Eeli Tolvanen
Yakov Trenin – Michael McCarron – Mathieu Oliver
Roman Josi – Ryan Ellis
Jarred Tinordi – Dante Fabbro
Mark Borowiecki – Matt Benning
Starting goalie: Juuse Saros