The Buzzer: Roslovic the hero; Varlamov blanks Rangers again

By Sean LeahyFeb 8, 2021, 11:11 PM EST
THREE STARS

1. Jack Roslovic, Columbus Blue Jackets

The hometown boy delivered a wonderful goal with 4:36 left in the third to snap a 2-2 tie against the Hurricanes. Roslovic now has two goals and seven points in seven games after coming over from Winnipeg.

2. Semyon Varlamov, New York Islanders

The netminder stopped all 30 shots he faces as the Islanders blanked the Rangers 2-0. In the process, Varlamov recorded his third shutout of the season and 30th of his career. He’s the fifth Russian goalie to reach 30 in their career and first Islanders netminder to record multiple shutouts against the Rangers in a single season.

3. Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers

The 2019-20 Hart and Ted Lindsay winner had two points as the Oilers downed the Senators 3-1. Draisaitl put home his eighth of the season to tie the game late in the second period and recorded his 17th assist in setting up Tyler Ennis‘ game winner. He now has 25 points in 14 games, two behind teammate Connor McDavid for the NHL lead.

HIGHLIGHTS OF THE NIGHT

We had a bunch of fun goals Monday night. Let’s have a look:

• First, here’s Roslovic’s winner against Carolina:

David Perron really showed how one should stay with the play:

Scott Harrington probably called bank for his first of the season:

• The Coyotes beat the Blues after a shootout, and only got there because of Clayton Keller‘s buzzer-beater:

• This one wasn’t so fun … at least if you’re Adam Larsson:

STATS OF THE NIGHT

• Barry Trotz won his 850th NHL game as a head coach to move past Ken Hitchcock for sole possession of third place.

SCORES
Islanders 2, Rangers 0
Blue Jackets 3, Hurricanes 2
Maple Leafs 3, Canucks 1
Oilers 3, Senators 1
Coyotes 3, Blues 2 (SO)
Lightning 4, Predators 1
Sabres-Bruins (PPD)

