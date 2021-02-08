PHT Morning Skate: Dubois to make Jets debut Tuesday; NHL goaltending

By Sean LeahyFeb 8, 2021, 9:05 AM EST
Pierre-Luc Dubois will make his Jets debut on Tuesday. [NHL.com]

Patrik Laine on Sunday’s controversial Hurricanes-Blue Jackets review: “I think that’s the biggest joke I’ve ever seen.” [Sportsnet]

• “Foresight, communication, clarity: what the NWHL must still work on in seasons to come” [The Ice Garden]

• What’s going on with NHL goaltending one month into the season? [ESPN]

• Jarome Iginla is moving to Kelowna to take over as U15 coach for The RINK Hockey Academy Prep team. [Rink Hockey Academy]

Zach Werenski is on IR with a lower-body injury which will keep him out at least a week. [Blue Jackets]

Jake Allen is proving a worthy No. 2 for the Canadiens. [Montreal Gazette]

Tony DeAngelo and the Flames? There’s reportedly interest. [NY Post]

• Looking at some good, great, and bad options in goal for your fantasy hockey team. [Rotoworld]

• The NHL may be playing, but minor leaguers are scrambling to return to the ice. [The Score]

• A look at the changing culture within the Blackhawks’ dressing room. [NBC Sports Chicago]

• Why Toronto’s penalty complaints are legitimate, and symptoms of a league-wide problem. [The Faceoff Circle]

• “The Flyers and the Wells Fargo Center have taken a notable step in preparation for when fans can return to the stands, the hope being at some point in 2021. The arena has received the International WELL Building Institute’s health-safety rating for facility operations and management, which is a third-party verified rating of the Wells Fargo Center’s health and safety protocols. … The Wells Fargo Center recently underwent an $11 million renovation of the HVAC system, which has all the air in the seating bowl of the arena replaced every 30 minutes.” [NBC Sports Philadelphia]

• Cal Peterson is stepping up in net for the Kings. [The Hockey Writers]

