Islanders-Rangers stream: Monday’s NHL on NBCSN matchup

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020-21 NHL season continues with Monday’s matchup between the New York Islanders and New York Rangers. Coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

After opening the season against each other by splitting a two-game set, in which each club pitched a shutout, the “Battle of New York” continues Monday with the third of eight matchups this season. The Islanders and Rangers enter this game with identical 4-4-2 records through 10 games and sit sixth and seventh, respectively, in the East Division.

The Rangers enter this game on a four-game point streak (3-0-1) after a 4-2 win over the Capitals on Thursday. This came after a four-game losing streak for during their 1-4-1 start to the season. Not dissimilar to what the Rangers have done, the Islanders are now hoping to turn a losing streak into a winning one. Those two postponed games against the Sabres last week may have given the Islanders the rest they needed as they snapped a five-game losing streak on Saturday with a 4-3 home win over the Penguins – after having not played since almost a week earlier on Jan. 31.

While Trotz’s arrival to New York saw an immediate reversal on the defensive end of the ice (the Islanders became the second team in NHL history to go from allowing the most goals in one season – 2017-18 the year prior to his arrival – to the fewest the next), goal-scoring has been a bit of an issue early on this year. The Islanders have been outscored 27-23 this season, for 2.30 goals/game average which ranks 29th in the NHL.

The Rangers made the modified postseason last year but were swept in the Qualifying Round by the Hurricanes. That defeat put them in play for the top pick in the Draft Lottery – which they won and selected consensus top prospect Alexis Lafreniere. It took seven games for the 19-year-old to find the scoresheet but Jan. 28 at Buffalo he registered his first NHL point when he scored the overtime winner – becoming the first-ever No. 1 pick in league history to score his first career goal in overtime. That remains his only point this season.

WHAT: New York Islanders at New York Rangers

WHERE: Madison Square Garden

WHEN: Monday, Feb. 8, 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN (*Blacked out in local market)

ON THE CALL: John Forslund, Pierre McGuire

LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Islanders-Rangers stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

RANGERS

Chris Kreider – Mika Zibanejad – Pavel Buchnevich

Artemi Panarin – Ryan Strome – Kaapo Kakko

Alexis Lafreniere – Brett Howden – Phil Di Giuseppe

Brendan Lemieux – Kevin Rooney – Julien Gauthier

Ryan Lindgren – Adam Fox

K’Andre Miller – Jacob Trouba

Libor Hajek – Anthony Bitetto

Starting goalie: Igor Shesterkin

ISLANDERS

Anders Lee – Mathew Barzal – Josh Bailey

Michael Dal Colle – Brock Nelson – Jordan Eberle

Leo Komarov – Jean-Gabriel Pageau – Oliver Wahlstrom

Matt Martin – Casey Cizikas – Cal Clutterbuck

Adam Pelech – Ryan Pulock

Nick Leddy – Scott Mayfield

Andy Greene – Noah Dobson

Starting goalie: Semyon Varlamov