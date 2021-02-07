Flyers-Capitals stream: Sunday’s NHL on NBC matchup

NBC’s coverage of the 2020-21 NHL season continues with Sunday’s matchup between the Philadelphia Flyers and Washington Capitals. Coverage begins at 12 p.m. ET on NBC. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

The Flyers and Capitals meet on Super Bowl Sunday for what will be the first of eight meetings between one another this season. Washington began the year on a nine-game point streak but enters having lost two straight in regulation, while the Flyers are coming off consecutive losses to the Bruins earlier this week.

Philadelphia is coming off two straight losses to the Bruins, blowing third period leads in both contests. Philly led 3-1 on Wednesday night before squandering that lead late in the third period and falling in overtime. Then on Friday, the Flyers led 1-0 midway through the third period before surrendering two goals in 27 seconds to fall 2-1.

The Caps snapped a season-opening nine-game point streak on Monday night, falling to the Bruins 5-3. Washington led 3-0 midway through the second period but surrendered five straight goals to lose their first game of the season in regulation. The Capitals then followed Monday’s loss up with a 4-2 defeat at the hands of the Rangers on Thursday.

Alex Ovechkin tallied his third goal of the season during Thursday’s loss, passing Mike Gartner for sole possession of seventh place on the all-time goal scoring list.

WHAT: Philadelphia Flyers at Washington Capitals

WHERE: Capital One Arena

WHEN: Sunday, Feb. 7, 12 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

ON THE CALL: John Forslund, Eddie Olczyk, Brian Boucher

LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Flyers-Capitals stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

FLYERS

James van Riemsdyk – Sean Couturier – Jakub Voracek

Claude Giroux – Nolan Patrick – Travis Konecny

Oskar Lindblom – Scott Laughton – Joel Farabee

Michael Raffl – Kevin Hayes – Nicolas Aube-Kubel

Ivan Provorov – Shayne Gostisbehere

Travis Sanheim – Justin Braun

Robert Hagg – Erik Gustafsson

Starting goalie: Carter Hart

CAPITALS

Alex Ovechkin – Nicklas Backstrom – Tom Wilson

Carl Hagelin – Nic Dowd – Garnet Hathaway

Richard Panik – Lars Eller – Daniel Carr

Conor Sheary – Philippe Maillet – Daniel Sprong

Zdeno Chara – John Carlson

Brenden Dillon – Trevor van Riemsdyk

Dmitry Orlov – Nick Jensen

Starting goalie: Vitek Vanecek