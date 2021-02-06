NHL announces schedule changes for 27 games

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

With several teams temporarily shut down this past week due to COVID protocols the league has had to do some major shuffling of its schedule for the 2020-21 season. On Saturday it announced schedule changes for 27 games involving eight different teams (Boston Bruins, Buffalo Sabres, New Jersey Devils, New York Islanders, New York Rangers, Philadelphia Flyers, Pittsburgh Penguins, and Washington Capitals).

All of the teams are in the East Division. These changes are going to result in a fairly condensed schedule for most of these teams. Most of these games were already postponed and needed to be rescheduled, but the list does include one new postponement: Tuesday’s game between the New Jersey Devils and Pittsburgh Penguins, which has been moved to March 18.

As of now the Devils game against Philadelphia on Thursday is still scheduled for that day. The Devils are one of the teams that has been shut down. They have not played in a week.

Here is the complete list of changes.

It is a lengthy list.

• Game #254, Philadelphia at NY Rangers, originally scheduled for Feb. 16, is now scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 14 at 6 p.m. ET

• Game #364, New Jersey at NY Rangers, originally scheduled for March 4, is now scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 16 at 7 p.m. ET

• Game #667, Buffalo at Washington, originally scheduled for April 13, is now scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 18 at 7 p.m. ET

• Game #150, Buffalo at NY Islanders, originally scheduled for Feb. 2, is now scheduled for Monday, Feb. 22 at 7 p.m. ET

• Game #295, Buffalo at New Jersey, originally scheduled for Feb. 22, is now scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 23 at 7 p.m. ET

• Game #635, New Jersey at Buffalo, originally scheduled for April 9, is now scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 25 at 7 p.m. ET

• Game #322, Philadelphia at Buffalo, originally scheduled for Feb. 26, is now scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 27 at 1 p.m. ET

• Game #346, Washington at New Jersey, originally scheduled for March 1, is now scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 28 at 3 p.m. ET

• Game #301, NY Islanders at New Jersey, originally scheduled for Feb. 23, is now scheduled for Tuesday, March 2 at 7 p.m. ET

• Game #180, NY Rangers at New Jersey, originally scheduled for Feb. 6, is now scheduled for Thursday, March 4 at 7 p.m. ET

• Game #163, Buffalo at NY Islanders, originally scheduled for Feb. 4, is now scheduled for Thursday, March 4 at 7 p.m. ET

• Game #374, NY Rangers at New Jersey, originally scheduled for March 5, is now scheduled for Saturday, March 6 at 1 p.m. ET

• Game #375, Buffalo at NY Islanders, originally scheduled for March 5, is now scheduled for Saturday, March 6 at 1 p.m. ET

• Game #201, Pittsburgh at New Jersey, originally scheduled for Feb. 9, is now scheduled for Thursday, March 18 at 7 p.m. ET

• Game #477, Pittsburgh at New Jersey, originally scheduled for March 19, is now scheduled for Saturday, March 20 at 1 p.m. ET

• Game #151, New Jersey at Pittsburgh, originally scheduled for Feb. 2, is now scheduled for Sunday, March 21 at 1 p.m. ET

• Game #529, NY Islanders at Boston, originally scheduled for March 27, is now scheduled for Tuesday, March 23 at 7 p.m. ET

• Game #532, Buffalo at Pittsburgh, originally scheduled for March 26, is now scheduled for Thursday, March 25 at 7 p.m. ET

• Game #179, Buffalo at Boston, originally scheduled for Feb. 6, is now scheduled for Saturday, March 27 at 1 p.m. ET

• Game #561, NY Islanders at Pittsburgh, originally scheduled for March 30, is now scheduled for Saturday, March 27 at 7 p.m. ET

• Game #557, Philadelphia at Buffalo, originally scheduled for March 30, is now scheduled for Wednesday, March 31 at 7:30 p.m. ET

• Game #716, Philadelphia at New Jersey, originally scheduled for April 20, is now scheduled for Thursday, April 1 at 7 p.m. ET

• Game #494, Pittsburgh at New Jersey, originally scheduled for March 21, is now scheduled for Friday, April 9 at 7 p.m. ET

• Game #195, Buffalo at Boston, originally scheduled for Feb. 8, is now scheduled for Tuesday, April 13 at 7 p.m. ET

• Game #665, NY Islanders at Boston, originally scheduled for April 13, is now scheduled for Wednesday, April 14 at 6 p.m. ET

• Game #715, Pittsburgh at Buffalo, originally scheduled for April 19, is now scheduled for Sunday, April 18 at 3 p.m. ET

• Game #166, New Jersey at Pittsburgh, originally scheduled for Feb. 4, is now scheduled for Tuesday, April 20 at 7 p.m. ET

—

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.