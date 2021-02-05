Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit for the PHT Morning Skate? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

• Chris Drury is out, Ron Hextall is in as the Penguins’ GM search continues. [TSN]

• In the wake of the NWHL ending its season prematurely, where does the league go from here? [The Hockey News]

• “We felt we had no choice.” The Connecticut Whale pulled out of the 2021 NWHL season due to multiple COVID-19 cases. [The Ice Garden]

• Doug Armstrong says Mike Babcock will not coach Canada’s 2022 Olympic team and that “youth will be served.” [National Post]

• Roberto Luongo is thrilled to be part of the Canadian Olympic staff. [Florida Hockey Now]

• Tyler Toffoli has had a dream start to his tenure with the Canadiens. [Habs Eyes on the Prize]

• Jim Benning’s explanation for why the Canucks failed to re-sign Toffoli is quite damning. [Pass it to Bulis]

• The Maple Leafs’ power play success this reason can be tied back to Manny Malhotra’s influence. [Sportsnet]

• Kings prospect Arthur Kaliyev has a strong debut, and will now further develop in the AHL. [Mayor’s Manor]

• “The Carolina Hurricanes are making a sizable investment in a girls youth hockey program, announcing Wednesday that $215,000 would be spent as part of the NHL Industry Growth Fund. Alyssa Gagliardi, the Hurricanes’ Girls’ and Women’s Hockey Specialist, will direct the program, which begins in March.” [News and Observer]

• A good examination of how Peter Laviolette is using his fourth line with the Capitals. [Japers’ Rink]

• What will Norm Maciver’s role be in building the expansion Seattle Kraken? [Sound of Hockey]

• Looking at potential destinations for the Rangers to trade Tony DeAngelo. [Blue Seat Blogs]

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.