• The Blue Jackets have treated Patrik Laine like the superstar he wants to be. [Toronto Sun]
• In this unique season with a new playoff format regulation wins will be even more important. [CTV]
• The Professional Women’s Hockey Players Association will play a game of the 2021 Dream Gap Tour at Madison Square Garden in New York City later this month. [Rangers]
• NHL COVID-19 disruptions continue as Wild games postponed through Feb. 9. [PHT]
• NWHL suspends Lake Placid season due to COVID-19 concerns. [PHT]
• “It’s an obligation that we all have as humans – and I really believe this – to help out with these issues.” Kurtis Gabriel on becoming an ally for the LGBTQ+ community. [The Score]
• An annual powerhouse, the Penguins power play is struggling at 14%. [Pensburgh]
• Good to see Hank out and about a month after heart surgery:
I was not sure what to expect the first month after surgery. 4 weeks today and I feel strong, both body and mind filled with positive energy. Recovery is going well💪🏻😎 pic.twitter.com/62V7yGc958
— Henrik Lundqvist (@hlundqvist35) February 3, 2021
• How everyone’s favorite mascot, Gritty, became a symbol of Philadelphia. [Bleacher Report]
• What’s going on with the Flyers’ inability to drive possession? [Broad Street Hockey]
• Here comes the blue line shake up in Ottawa. [The 6th Sens]
• Who could step in and fill Nathan MacKinnon‘s skates on the Avs’ top line? [Rotoworld]
