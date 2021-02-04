Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit for the PHT Morning Skate? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

• The Blue Jackets have treated Patrik Laine like the superstar he wants to be. [Toronto Sun]

• In this unique season with a new playoff format regulation wins will be even more important. [CTV]

• The Professional Women’s Hockey Players Association will play a game of the 2021 Dream Gap Tour at Madison Square Garden in New York City later this month. [Rangers]

• NHL COVID-19 disruptions continue as Wild games postponed through Feb. 9. [PHT]

• NWHL suspends Lake Placid season due to COVID-19 concerns. [PHT]

• “It’s an obligation that we all have as humans – and I really believe this – to help out with these issues.” Kurtis Gabriel on becoming an ally for the LGBTQ+ community. [The Score]

• An annual powerhouse, the Penguins power play is struggling at 14%. [Pensburgh]

• Good to see Hank out and about a month after heart surgery:

I was not sure what to expect the first month after surgery. 4 weeks today and I feel strong, both body and mind filled with positive energy. Recovery is going well💪🏻😎 pic.twitter.com/62V7yGc958 — Henrik Lundqvist (@hlundqvist35) February 3, 2021

• How everyone’s favorite mascot, Gritty, became a symbol of Philadelphia. [Bleacher Report]

• What’s going on with the Flyers’ inability to drive possession? [Broad Street Hockey]

• Here comes the blue line shake up in Ottawa. [The 6th Sens]

• Who could step in and fill Nathan MacKinnon‘s skates on the Avs’ top line? [Rotoworld]

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.