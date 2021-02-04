It has been a big night for the two newest members of the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday as forwards Patrik Laine and Jack Roslovic both scored their first goals with the team since being acquired in the Pierre-Luc Dubois trade.

Roslovic’s goal came late in the first period when he finished a slick passing play from Zach Werenski and Eric Robinson to score his first of the season. It has to be a cool moment for Roslovic as he is actually from Columbus and is getting an opportunity to play in his home town. Given the magnitude of the Laine-for-Dubois portion of the trade it was easy to think of him as an afterthought, but he is a good player that is going to have an opportunity to make an impact in a complementary role.

That goal gave Columbus a 2-0 lead.

After Dallas cut that lead in half with a Roope Hintz power play goal, Laine tallied his first with the Blue Jackets when he beat Stars Goalie Anton Khudobin with a spinning backhand shot from just inside the face off circle.

Have a look.

That is Laine’s third goal of the season in what is only his third game (and only second with the Blue Jackets).

Laine is an exciting addition to the Blue Jackets lineup in the short-term because he brings a dimension (an elite finisher) their lineup was seriously lacking prior to the trade. Teams do not often get a chance to acquire a player of that caliber.

He also figures to bring a significant boost to the power play unit where he was one of the most dangerous scorers in the league. The long-term questions, of course, simply revolve around their ability to keep him.

