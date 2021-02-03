The Carter Hart trade that lifted the spirits of a young Flyers fan

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The tagged photo appeared in Carter Hart’s Instagram feed and quickly caught his attention.

In the photo was Carter Gettler, wearing a Hart Flyers jersey shirt, who was about to undergo another chemotherapy treatment. To stay positive, the 5-year-old would wear the shirt for each session as he fights Langerhans Cell Histiocytosis (LCH), a rare pediatric cancer.

Hart reached out to the Gettlers to purchase bracelets they’re selling to raise awareness for LCH and to help with the financial aspect of treatments. Around that time the Flyers revealed their “Reverse Retro” designs and the goaltender decided to trade a jersey for a bracelet to help Little Carter during his fight.

Wholesome Carter(s) Content. 🧡 When Carter Hart received his first Reverse Retro jersey, he felt it should really belong to Carter Gettler, a five-year-old battling LCH. Hartsy and the Flyers are #cocostrong. pic.twitter.com/ULYROqlEM4 — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) January 8, 2021

The Gettlers are hoping that by the summer Little Carter is considered “non-active,” meaning he is free of symptoms and any signs of LCH.

This wasn’t the first time Carter Hart reached out to help someone in need. Last season he used a gold stick for warmups that featured a ladybug on it drawn by 5-year-old Lucy McCabe and her 6-year-old sister Molly. That happened weeks after Lucy died of cancer and he gave the stick to Molly following that game.

Professional athletes are seen in a different light by kids. They’re superheroes to many, and Hart understands the responsibility that comes with his platform and how much of an impact he can make in one’s life.

“We are definitely looked at a lot through the microscope and people look up to us, especially kids,” he said. “I think that is really important for us as athletes that we set a good example for younger generations. People are always keeping their eye on us, so we have to always make sure that we are doing the right thing.

“I guess that’s just who I am. That’s how I was raised and brought up by my parents and I just wanted to brighten up his day.”

