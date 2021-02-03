Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit for the PHT Morning Skate? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

• The Rangers have granted permission for the Penguins to speak with assistant GM Chris Drury for their open GM position. Also on their list is John Ferguson Jr. [Pensburgh]

• A lower-body injury will keep Nathan MacKinnon out “week-to-week” for the Avalanche. [NHL]

• As of Monday, NHL teams — except Vegas — are now able to request that a player waives his no-move clause for the Seattle Expansion Draft. The window will remain open until July 13. [TSN]

• NWHL heads into semifinals after second team withdraws from tournament. [PHT]

• Taking a look at the Toronto vs. Buffalo and Boston vs. Minnesota NWHL semifinal matchups. [On Her Turf]

• “If the NWHL wants to be taken seriously in the hearts and minds of the sports consumer, perhaps it’s time it started comporting itself in the way that a major sports league would. If the Whale left the bubble out of fears of COVID or because of an outbreak, there’s no shame in letting people know that. If the exit was not COVID-related, then there’s some serious explaining to do. And it’s up to the league stand up, be accountable and tell people exactly what happened. You don’t leave something like this to the team to explain away any way it sees fit.” [The Hockey News]

• The Senators and Matt Murray are trying to find some positives following a disastrous start to the season. [Ottawa Sun]

• Here are the words of Shea Weber‘s current and former teammates as the defenseman hits 1,000 games played. [Sportsnet]

• How Kung Fu has helped former NHLer Bret Hedican in his post-hockey life. [NBC Sports Bay Area]

• A healthy roster and weak schedule could bode well for the Bruins in February. [NBC Sports Boston]

• The Elite Ice Hockey League will not have a 2020-21 season. [EIHL]

• The fun story of a New Jersey man receiving a shipment of sticks meant for Zdeno Chara. [ESPN]

• Barry Trotz made some adjustments to get the Islanders’ second line going. [NY Hockey Now]

• Ty Smith of the Devils has been one of this season’s early fantasy hockey standouts. [Rotoworld]

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.