Kathryn Tappen, Anson Carter, and Dominic Moore discuss Jim Rutherford’s resignation and how it impacts the Penguins. They give their PointsBet picks to win the East Division after the first few weeks of the season and break down Edmonton’s dynamic duo in the North. Plus, they debate whether or not Tom Brady can take down Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.

Start-6:40 – Rutherford’s resignation and Penguins injury issues

6:40-13:10 – PointsBet odds and picks for the East

13:10-20:40 – What is wrong with the Rangers?

20:40-25:10 – Can McDavid and Draisaitl carry the Oilers?

25:10-29:25 – Would Dominic and Anson have liked to play in the current divisions?

29:25-End – Super Bowl picks

Our Line Starts is part of NBC Sports’ roster of podcasts spanning the NFL, Premier League, NASCAR, and much more. The weekly podcast will highlight the top stories of the league, including behind-the-scenes content and interviews conducted by NBC Sports’ NHL commentators.

