Bruins-Flyers stream: How to watch Wednesday Night Hockey

This marks the Wednesday Night Hockey matchup between the Boston Bruins and Philadelphia Flyers.
This marks the third of eight regular-season meetings between these clubs. The Bruins won the first-two meetings in Boston last month. The only other team to defeat Philadelphia this season are the Buffalo Sabres (6-1 on Jan. 18).
Since suffering a 6-1 defeat to Boston on Jan. 23, the Flyers have won four straight games and currently hold 1st place in the East Division. The Bruins are 5-0-1 in their last six games, including a come-from-behind 5-3 win over Washington on Monday night. The victory snapped the Capitals’ nine-game point streak.
David Pastrnak (hip surgery) returned to the lineup for Boston’s two-game series against Washington. After registering an assist in Saturday’s 4-3 overtime loss, Pastrnak led a furious rally on Monday night, scoring two goals as Boston erased a 3-0 deficit on its way to a 5-3 victory.
Philadelphia is coming off back-to-back overtime wins over the Islanders, the team which eliminated them from last year’s Stanley Cup Playoffs. Head Coach Alain Vigneault, in his second season on the Flyers bench, has the team pointed in the right direction. The Flyers (7-2-1) are off to their best 10-game start since the 2002-03 season.
WHAT: Boston Bruins at Philadelphia Flyers
WHERE: Wells Fargo Center
WHEN: Wednesday, Feb. 3, 8 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
ON THE CALL: Mike Tirico, Eddie Olczyk, Brian Boucher
PROJECTED LINEUPS
BRUINS
Brad Marchand – Patrice Bergeron – David Pastrnak
Nick Ritchie – David Krejci – Craig Smith
Trent Frederic – Charlie Coyle – Chris Wagner
Anders Bjork – Sean Kuraly – Anders Blidh
Jeremy Lauzon – Charlie McAvoy
Connor Clifton – Brandon Carlo
Jakub Zboril – Kevan Miller
Starting goalie: Tuukka Rask
FLYERS
Claude Giroux – Nolan Patrick – Jakub Voracek
Oskar Lindblom – Kevin Hayes – Travis Konecny
James van Riemsdyk – Scott Laughton – Joel Farabee
Michael Raffl – Connor Bunnaman – Nicolas Aube-Kubel
Ivan Provorov – Shayne Gostisbehere
Travis Sanheim – Philippe Myers
Justin Braun – Erik Gustafsson
Starting goalie: Carter Hart