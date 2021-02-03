Bruins-Flyers stream: How to watch Wednesday Night Hockey

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020-21 NHL season continues with the Wednesday Night Hockey matchup between the Boston Bruins and Philadelphia Flyers. Coverage begins at 8 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

This marks the third of eight regular-season meetings between these clubs. The Bruins won the first-two meetings in Boston last month. The only other team to defeat Philadelphia this season are the Buffalo Sabres (6-1 on Jan. 18).

Since suffering a 6-1 defeat to Boston on Jan. 23, the Flyers have won four straight games and currently hold 1st place in the East Division. The Bruins are 5-0-1 in their last six games, including a come-from-behind 5-3 win over Washington on Monday night. The victory snapped the Capitals’ nine-game point streak.

David Pastrnak (hip surgery) returned to the lineup for Boston’s two-game series against Washington. After registering an assist in Saturday’s 4-3 overtime loss, Pastrnak led a furious rally on Monday night, scoring two goals as Boston erased a 3-0 deficit on its way to a 5-3 victory.

Philadelphia is coming off back-to-back overtime wins over the Islanders, the team which eliminated them from last year’s Stanley Cup Playoffs. Head Coach Alain Vigneault, in his second season on the Flyers bench, has the team pointed in the right direction. The Flyers (7-2-1) are off to their best 10-game start since the 2002-03 season.

WHAT: Boston Bruins at Philadelphia Flyers

WHERE: Wells Fargo Center

WHEN: Wednesday, Feb. 3, 8 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

ON THE CALL: Mike Tirico, Eddie Olczyk, Brian Boucher

LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Bruins-Flyers stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

BRUINS

Brad Marchand – Patrice Bergeron – David Pastrnak

Nick Ritchie – David Krejci – Craig Smith

Trent Frederic – Charlie Coyle – Chris Wagner

Anders Bjork – Sean Kuraly – Anders Blidh

Jeremy Lauzon – Charlie McAvoy

Connor Clifton – Brandon Carlo

Jakub Zboril – Kevan Miller

Starting goalie: Tuukka Rask

FLYERS

Claude Giroux – Nolan Patrick – Jakub Voracek

Oskar Lindblom – Kevin Hayes – Travis Konecny

James van Riemsdyk – Scott Laughton – Joel Farabee

Michael Raffl – Connor Bunnaman – Nicolas Aube-Kubel

Ivan Provorov – Shayne Gostisbehere

Travis Sanheim – Philippe Myers

Justin Braun – Erik Gustafsson

Starting goalie: Carter Hart