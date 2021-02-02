NHL Horoscopes Week 4: Venus enters Aquarius, everything is a mess

As if Aquarius season hasn’t been messy enough, Venus now joins Mercury in the Air sign this week and that projects for a lot more mayhem.
The good news is we’re only a couple of weeks away from a toned-down Pisces season, and we’re inching closer to Mercury exiting its retrograde period.
Stat Leaders
Connor McDavid: 22 points (Capricorn)
Leon Draisaitl: 15 assists (Leo)
8 goals: Connor McDavid (Capricorn), Brock Boeser (Pisces)
27 PIMs: Tyler Myers (Aquarius), Mark Borowiecki (Cancer)
Philipp Grubauer: .930 Save % (Scorpio)
EAST DIVISION
• Boston Bruins: Highest concentration in Taurus
Led by a dramatic goal from Sagittarius Brandon Carlo, the Bruins came from behind down 3-0 twice this week.
Horoscope: Mars in Taurus is all about have security and stability. Time to get some leads instead of playing from behind.
Do: Theatrics Don’t: Get complacent
• Buffalo Sabres: Highest concentration in Sagittarius
The Sabres remain just a point out of a playoff spot.
Horoscope: The Moon enters Sagittarius this Friday, which is usually a time of optimism. Perhaps something good is on the way.
Do: Capitalize Don’t: Wait around
• Washington Capitals: Highest concentration in Taurus
The Capitals blew two 3-0 leads in consecutive games, despite winning the first in overtime.
Horoscope: Pisces Zdeno Chara scored against the Bruins in his second game against his former club. Feed off that revenge energy.
Do: Fight back Don’t: Forget Covid protocols
• New York Rangers: Highest concentration in Aquarius
Where to even begin.
Horoscope: Now Venus is in Aquarius and everything is a mess, another day with the Rangers.
Do: Give K’Andre Miller the puck Don’t: Literally just don’t.
• New York Islanders: Highest concentration in Aquarius
The Islanders had a rough, winless road trip come to an end this weekend following the full moon.
Horoscope: The Aquarius Venus advocates for freedom and independence, play a freeing style on the ice.
Do: Energy Don’t: Fall into a hole
• New Jersey Devils: Highest concentration in Scorpio
The Devils postponed all games through Feb. 6.
Horoscope: The Moon enters Scorpio this week which always seems have heavier energy.
Do: Safety Don’t: Take risks
• Philadelphia Flyers: Highest concentration in Taurus
Pisces Joel Farabee had a stellar week.
Horoscope: The Flyers are seeing some stability in its line of Farabee, James van Riemsdyk and Scott Laughton, a trademark of a Taurus Mars.
Do: Chemistry Don’t: Slow the roll
• Pittsburgh Penguins: Highest concentration in Leo/Taurus
Virgo Brian Dumoulin was placed on injured reserve.
Horoscope: Aquarius season is always awkward for Leos, and being stuck in several fixed signs. Try to stabilize.
Do: Keep calm Don’t: Keep giving up goals
CENTRAL DIVISION
• Detroit Red Wings: Highest concentration in Aquarius
Aquarius goalie Thomas Greiss has been a bright spot.
Horoscope: Venus entering the Aquarius mess is just confusing for everyone.
Do: Tread water Don’t: Spiral
• Tampa Bay Lightning: Highest concentration in Gemini
Aquarius Steven Stamkos became the team’s franchise leader in power play points this week.
Horoscope: Geminis might experience a quiet month as Mercury stays in retrograde, but that might not be a bad thing.
Do: Keep pace Don’t: Do too much
• Florida Panthers: Highest concentration in Virgo
The Panthers have picked up points in each of their first six games.
Horoscope: The Virgo moon earlier this week harmonized with Venus, which could indicate some solid teamwork ahead.
Do: Cohesion Don’t: Go away from what works
• Carolina Hurricanes: Highest concentration in Cancer
Taurus goalie Petr Mrazak is going to miss more time than initially thought.
Horoscope: The Sun is entering Cancer’s eighth house, a time to look inward for improves for all Cancers.
Do: Safety Don’t: Project
• Nashville Predators: Highest concentration in Gemini
The Predators lost two games in a row to the Lightning this week.
Horoscope: Mercury’s retrograde affects Geminis with Mercury being its ruler planet. It’s a time to reflect and catch up.
Do: Revise Don’t: Backtrack too much
• Dallas Stars: Highest concentration in Gemini and Cancer
Cancer Jamie Benn returned to the lineup this week.
Horoscope: As a month for Geminis to refocus, Cancers face a similar path.
Do: Safety Don’t: Ignore trends
• Chicago Blackhawks: Heaviest concentration in Aries
Taurus goalie Kevin Lankinen has performed well with more playing time.
Horoscope: It’s a quiet time for Aries, who don’t have any dominant planet cycles until late March.
Do: Rookies Don’t: Fall into old habits
• Columbus Blue Jackets: Heaviest concentration in Cancer
Aries Patrik Laine makes his debut this week.
Horoscope: The Blue Jackets were performing well before a loss to Chicago earlier this week. Analyze every detail this retrograde.
Do: Buy into hype Don’t: Be reactionary
WEST DIVISION
• Minnesota Wild: Highest concentration in Virgo and Cancer
Minnesota won in overtime on Sunday, advancing to 3-0 in the extra frame.
Horoscope: The moon exits Virgo and enters Libra, a time to focus on cooperation, perhaps among teammates.
Do: Flair for the dramatic Don’t: Live too far off the edge
• St. Louis Blues: Highest concentration in Cancer and Aries
Taurus Jordan Kyrou has broken out in a big way.
Horoscope: Keep an eye on what is working and what isn’t (see: Mike Hoffman).
Do: Jordan Kyrou hype Don’t: Be boring
• Arizona Coyotes: Highest concentration in Leo
The Coyotes scoring has been abysmal to start the season.
Horoscope: The Sun climbing into Leo’s seventh house could create some competitive nature.
Do: Five on five scoring Don’t: Refused to change
• San Jose Sharks: Highest concentration in Aries
The Sharks finally move back to their home arena this week.
Horoscope: This sun cycle involves a lot of planting seeds for the future for Aries.
Do: Prioritze safety Don’t: Sacrifice the future
• Vegas Golden Knights: Highest concentration in Leo
The Knights had three games postponed this week due to a Covid breakout.
Horoscope: This Mars cycle should be energizing for Leos; when it is safe to be back in action.
Do: Mask up Don’t: Forcibly play through Covid
• Anaheim Ducks: Heaviest concentration in Aquarius
Anaheim has only tallied one power play goal all season.
Horoscope: This season with every planet seemingly in Aquarius can put a lot of pressure on Aquarius folks. Don’t get overly discouraged.
Do: Work on that power play Don’t: Avoid issues
• Los Angeles Kings: Highest concentration in Libra
Sagittarius Drew Doughty has had an impact on the offense of late.
Horoscope: The moon moves into Libra this week where it will trine with Jupiter for a peaceful, calm partnership.
Do: Keep offensive pace Don’t: Fall off
• Colorado Avalanche: Highest concentration in Scorpio
Virgo Nathan MacKinnon is battling an injury from Sunday’s game.
Horoscope: Wednesday’s Scorpio moon should pave an environment for excitement and creativity.
Do: Next man up Don’t: Overextend with injuries
NORTH DIVISION
• Vancouver Canucks: Heaviest concentration in Cancer and Libra
Vancouver’s offense has busted out on a four-game win streak.
Horoscope: Pisces Brock Boeser has led an offensive outburst. This week’s Libra moon can keep that status quo.
Do: Firepower Don’t: Hit a wall
• Calgary Flames: Heaviest concentration in Pisces
Aquarius Jacob Markstrom had an impressive performance against Montreal over the weekend.
Horoscope: Pisces season isn’t too far away. Get through these next couple of weeks.
Do: Get hot (get it, fire) Don’t: Get beat up
• Edmonton Oilers: Heaviest concentration in Cancer and Libra
Capricorn Connor McDavid is playing like the best player in the league.
Horoscope: Offensive surges could continue into the next week for a Libra heavy squad.
Do: Connor McDavid Don’t: Create some random petty drama
• Winnipeg Jets: Heaviest concentration in Aries
Aquarius Nikolaj Ehlers has helped the Jets offense get out to a hot start.
Horoscope: It’s a quiet time for Aries outside the Mars cycle, and the Jets continue to forge their own path. Keep at it.
Do: Offense Don’t: Only offense
• Ottawa Senators: Heaviest concentration in Pisces
The Senators have lost eight in a row and it’s been absolutely brutal.
Horoscope: They haven’t taken advantage of a Neptune season that should be good for young, creative players.
Do: Something different Don’t: Spiral
• Montreal Canadiens: Heaviest concentration in Leo and Taurus
The Canadiens dropped their first regulation loss on Saturday night.
Horoscope: Aquarius everything is tough on fixed signs like the Habs have an abundance of. Don’t get too caught up.
Do: Offensive energy Don’t: Dwell
• Toronto Maple Leafs: Heaviest concentration in Gemini
Toronto has ended up in a bunch of one-goal games this season.
Horoscope: Keep an eye on the little things making a difference. That’s going to be important down the road.
Do: Late game urgency Don’t: Fall into an expectations trap
—
