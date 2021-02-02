NHL Horoscopes Week 4: Venus enters Aquarius, everything is a mess

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

As if Aquarius season hasn’t been messy enough, Venus now joins Mercury in the Air sign this week and that projects for a lot more mayhem.

The good news is we’re only a couple of weeks away from a toned-down Pisces season, and we’re inching closer to Mercury exiting its retrograde period.

Stat Leaders

Connor McDavid: 22 points (Capricorn)

Leon Draisaitl: 15 assists (Leo)

8 goals: Connor McDavid (Capricorn), Brock Boeser (Pisces)

27 PIMs: Tyler Myers (Aquarius), Mark Borowiecki (Cancer)

Philipp Grubauer: .930 Save % (Scorpio)

EAST DIVISION

• Boston Bruins: Highest concentration in Taurus

Led by a dramatic goal from Sagittarius Brandon Carlo, the Bruins came from behind down 3-0 twice this week.

Horoscope: Mars in Taurus is all about have security and stability. Time to get some leads instead of playing from behind.

Do: Theatrics Don’t: Get complacent

• Buffalo Sabres: Highest concentration in Sagittarius

The Sabres remain just a point out of a playoff spot.

Horoscope: The Moon enters Sagittarius this Friday, which is usually a time of optimism. Perhaps something good is on the way.

Do: Capitalize Don’t: Wait around

• Washington Capitals: Highest concentration in Taurus

The Capitals blew two 3-0 leads in consecutive games, despite winning the first in overtime.

Horoscope: Pisces Zdeno Chara scored against the Bruins in his second game against his former club. Feed off that revenge energy.

Do: Fight back Don’t: Forget Covid protocols

• New York Rangers: Highest concentration in Aquarius

Where to even begin.

Horoscope: Now Venus is in Aquarius and everything is a mess, another day with the Rangers.

Do: Give K’Andre Miller the puck Don’t: Literally just don’t.

• New York Islanders: Highest concentration in Aquarius

The Islanders had a rough, winless road trip come to an end this weekend following the full moon.

Horoscope: The Aquarius Venus advocates for freedom and independence, play a freeing style on the ice.

Do: Energy Don’t: Fall into a hole

• New Jersey Devils: Highest concentration in Scorpio

The Devils postponed all games through Feb. 6.

Horoscope: The Moon enters Scorpio this week which always seems have heavier energy.

Do: Safety Don’t: Take risks

• Philadelphia Flyers: Highest concentration in Taurus

Pisces Joel Farabee had a stellar week.

Horoscope: The Flyers are seeing some stability in its line of Farabee, James van Riemsdyk and Scott Laughton, a trademark of a Taurus Mars.

Do: Chemistry Don’t: Slow the roll

• Pittsburgh Penguins: Highest concentration in Leo/Taurus

Virgo Brian Dumoulin was placed on injured reserve.

Horoscope: Aquarius season is always awkward for Leos, and being stuck in several fixed signs. Try to stabilize.

Do: Keep calm Don’t: Keep giving up goals

CENTRAL DIVISION

• Detroit Red Wings: Highest concentration in Aquarius

Aquarius goalie Thomas Greiss has been a bright spot.

Horoscope: Venus entering the Aquarius mess is just confusing for everyone.

Do: Tread water Don’t: Spiral

• Tampa Bay Lightning: Highest concentration in Gemini

Aquarius Steven Stamkos became the team’s franchise leader in power play points this week.

Horoscope: Geminis might experience a quiet month as Mercury stays in retrograde, but that might not be a bad thing.

Do: Keep pace Don’t: Do too much

• Florida Panthers: Highest concentration in Virgo

The Panthers have picked up points in each of their first six games.

Horoscope: The Virgo moon earlier this week harmonized with Venus, which could indicate some solid teamwork ahead.

Do: Cohesion Don’t: Go away from what works

• Carolina Hurricanes: Highest concentration in Cancer

Taurus goalie Petr Mrazak is going to miss more time than initially thought.

Horoscope: The Sun is entering Cancer’s eighth house, a time to look inward for improves for all Cancers.

Do: Safety Don’t: Project

• Nashville Predators: Highest concentration in Gemini

The Predators lost two games in a row to the Lightning this week.

Horoscope: Mercury’s retrograde affects Geminis with Mercury being its ruler planet. It’s a time to reflect and catch up.

Do: Revise Don’t: Backtrack too much

• Dallas Stars: Highest concentration in Gemini and Cancer

Cancer Jamie Benn returned to the lineup this week.

Horoscope: As a month for Geminis to refocus, Cancers face a similar path.

Do: Safety Don’t: Ignore trends

• Chicago Blackhawks: Heaviest concentration in Aries

Taurus goalie Kevin Lankinen has performed well with more playing time.

Horoscope: It’s a quiet time for Aries, who don’t have any dominant planet cycles until late March.

Do: Rookies Don’t: Fall into old habits

• Columbus Blue Jackets: Heaviest concentration in Cancer

Aries Patrik Laine makes his debut this week.

Horoscope: The Blue Jackets were performing well before a loss to Chicago earlier this week. Analyze every detail this retrograde.

Do: Buy into hype Don’t: Be reactionary

WEST DIVISION

• Minnesota Wild: Highest concentration in Virgo and Cancer

Minnesota won in overtime on Sunday, advancing to 3-0 in the extra frame.

Horoscope: The moon exits Virgo and enters Libra, a time to focus on cooperation, perhaps among teammates.

Do: Flair for the dramatic Don’t: Live too far off the edge

• St. Louis Blues: Highest concentration in Cancer and Aries

Taurus Jordan Kyrou has broken out in a big way.

Horoscope: Keep an eye on what is working and what isn’t (see: Mike Hoffman).

Do: Jordan Kyrou hype Don’t: Be boring

• Arizona Coyotes: Highest concentration in Leo

The Coyotes scoring has been abysmal to start the season.

Horoscope: The Sun climbing into Leo’s seventh house could create some competitive nature.

Do: Five on five scoring Don’t: Refused to change

• San Jose Sharks: Highest concentration in Aries

The Sharks finally move back to their home arena this week.

Horoscope: This sun cycle involves a lot of planting seeds for the future for Aries.

Do: Prioritze safety Don’t: Sacrifice the future

• Vegas Golden Knights: Highest concentration in Leo

The Knights had three games postponed this week due to a Covid breakout.

Horoscope: This Mars cycle should be energizing for Leos; when it is safe to be back in action.

Do: Mask up Don’t: Forcibly play through Covid

• Anaheim Ducks: Heaviest concentration in Aquarius

Anaheim has only tallied one power play goal all season.

Horoscope: This season with every planet seemingly in Aquarius can put a lot of pressure on Aquarius folks. Don’t get overly discouraged.

Do: Work on that power play Don’t: Avoid issues

• Los Angeles Kings: Highest concentration in Libra

Sagittarius Drew Doughty has had an impact on the offense of late.

Horoscope: The moon moves into Libra this week where it will trine with Jupiter for a peaceful, calm partnership.

Do: Keep offensive pace Don’t: Fall off

• Colorado Avalanche: Highest concentration in Scorpio

Virgo Nathan MacKinnon is battling an injury from Sunday’s game.

Horoscope: Wednesday’s Scorpio moon should pave an environment for excitement and creativity.

Do: Next man up Don’t: Overextend with injuries

NORTH DIVISION

• Vancouver Canucks: Heaviest concentration in Cancer and Libra

Vancouver’s offense has busted out on a four-game win streak.

Horoscope: Pisces Brock Boeser has led an offensive outburst. This week’s Libra moon can keep that status quo.

Do: Firepower Don’t: Hit a wall

• Calgary Flames: Heaviest concentration in Pisces

Aquarius Jacob Markstrom had an impressive performance against Montreal over the weekend.

Horoscope: Pisces season isn’t too far away. Get through these next couple of weeks.

Do: Get hot (get it, fire) Don’t: Get beat up

• Edmonton Oilers: Heaviest concentration in Cancer and Libra

Capricorn Connor McDavid is playing like the best player in the league.

Horoscope: Offensive surges could continue into the next week for a Libra heavy squad.

Do: Connor McDavid Don’t: Create some random petty drama

• Winnipeg Jets: Heaviest concentration in Aries

Aquarius Nikolaj Ehlers has helped the Jets offense get out to a hot start.

Horoscope: It’s a quiet time for Aries outside the Mars cycle, and the Jets continue to forge their own path. Keep at it.

Do: Offense Don’t: Only offense

• Ottawa Senators: Heaviest concentration in Pisces

The Senators have lost eight in a row and it’s been absolutely brutal.

Horoscope: They haven’t taken advantage of a Neptune season that should be good for young, creative players.

Do: Something different Don’t: Spiral

• Montreal Canadiens: Heaviest concentration in Leo and Taurus

The Canadiens dropped their first regulation loss on Saturday night.

Horoscope: Aquarius everything is tough on fixed signs like the Habs have an abundance of. Don’t get too caught up.

Do: Offensive energy Don’t: Dwell

• Toronto Maple Leafs: Heaviest concentration in Gemini

Toronto has ended up in a bunch of one-goal games this season.

Horoscope: Keep an eye on the little things making a difference. That’s going to be important down the road.

Do: Late game urgency Don’t: Fall into an expectations trap

—

Marisa Ingemi is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop her a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow her on Twitter @Marisa_Ingemi.