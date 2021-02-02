Avalanche-Wild stream: Tuesday’s NHL on NBCSN matchup

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020-21 NHL season continues with Tuesday’s matchup between the Minnesota Wild and Colorado Avalanche. Pre-game coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

This marks the third of eight regular-season meetings between these clubs. This past weekend, the Wild and Avs split a pair of games at Minnesota. This is also the third of four meetings between these teams in a span of just six days.

On Saturday, the Avs had five different goal scorers, including Mikko Rantanen, in a 5-1 victory. Nathan MacKinnon had a pair of assists, while Philipp Grubauer stopped 19 of 20 shots. On Sunday, Minnesota defenseman Jonas Brodin scored the game-winning goal 18 seconds into overtime, giving the Wild a 4-3 win.

MacKinnon left Sunday’s game before the third period with a lower-body injury and is week-to-week. This was the latest in a string of injuries for the Avs. In Saturday’s win, defenseman Erik Johnson suffered an upper-body injury. He did not play Sunday. Sunday’s win wrapped up a six-game homestand, where the Wild registered a 3-3-0 record. They now head to Denver where they’ll complete the back half of a four-game home-and-home series with the Avalanche. The Wild have a 3-1-0 record on the road this season. Dating back to last season, the Wild have won 10 of their last 12 road games(10-2-0).

WHAT: Minnesota Wild at Colorado Avalanche

WHERE: Ball Arena

WHEN: Tuesday, Feb. 2, 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

ON THE CALL: Kenny Albert, Anson Carter

PROJECTED LINEUPS

AVALANCHE

Gabriel Landeskog – J.T. Compher – Mikko Rantanen

Brandon Saad – Nazem Kadri – Andre Burakovsky

Valeri Nichushkin – Tyson Jost – Joonas Donskoi

Logan O’Connor – Sheldon Dries – Kiefer Sherwood

Bowen Byram – Cale Makar

Ryan Graves – Sam Girard

Jacob MacDonald – Conor Timmins

Starting goalie: Philipp Grubauer

WILD

Zach Parise – Nick Bjugstad – Luke Johnson

Jordan Greenway – Joel Eriksson Ek – Ryan Hartman

Nico Sturm – Victor Rask – Kirill Kaprizov

Kyle Rau – Nick Bonino – Gerald Mayhew

Ryan Suter – Jared Spurgeon

Jonas Brodin – Carson Soucy

Ian Cole – Brad Hunt

Starting goalie: Cam Talbot