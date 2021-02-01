Penguins-Rangers stream: Monday’s NHL on NBCSN matchup

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020-21 NHL season continues with Monday’s matchup between the New York Rangers and Pittsburgh Penguins. Coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

The Penguins and Rangers close out a two-game series on Monday at Madison Square Garden after Pittsburgh won in OT on Saturday night on Sidney Crosby’s winner, 2:27 into the extra session. The Penguins already swept the Rangers in a two-game stretch on Jan. 22 and 24 in Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh has not only won three straight over New York but has not lost in regulation to the Rangers in their last 10 meetings (7-0-3) – with that last regulation defeat coming in Dec. 2017. All three meetings this season have been decided by one goal, with two reaching overtime.

Saturday night marked the first time in NHL history that three No. 1 picks each scored overtime goals on the same day as Crosby (2005), Alex Ovechkin (2004) and Connor McDavid (2015) netted extra-session game-winners for the Penguins, Capitals and Oilers, respectively.

New York has lost five of its last six games (1-3-2) – with each of those games decided by one goal. While it’s less than a month into the season, the condensed 56-game slate could mark cause for concern for the Rangers slow start as they sit last in the East Division.

On Sunday, the Rangers placed defenseman Tony DeAngelo on waivers. This is a surprising move considering he was signed to a two-year, $9.6M deal this past offseason after his career year last season (15 goals, 53 points).

WHAT: Pittsburgh Penguins at New York Rangers

WHERE: Madison Square Garden

WHEN: Monday, Feb. 1, 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Penguins-Rangers stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

RANGERS

Alexis Lafreniere – Mika Zibanejad – Pavel Buchnevich

Artemi Panarin – Ryan Strome – Kaapo Kakko

Chris Kreider – Brett Howden – Julien Gauthier

Brendan Lemieux – Kevin Rooney – Phil Di Giuseppe

Ryan Lindgren – Adam Fox

K’Andre Miller – Jacob Trouba

Brendan Smith – Anthony Bitetto

Starting goalie: Igor Shesterkin

PENGUINS

Jake Guentzel – Sidney Crosby – Bryan Rust

Jason Zucker – Evgeni Malkin – Kasperi Kapanen

Jared McCann – Teddy Blueger – Brandon Tanev

Drew O’Connor – Mark Jankowski – Sam Lafferty

Pierre-Olivier Joseph – John Marino

Chad Ruhwedel – Cody Ceci

Kevin Czuczman – Yannick Weber

Starting goalie: Casey DeSmith