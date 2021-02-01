Penguins-Rangers stream: Monday’s NHL on NBCSN matchup

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020-21 NHL season continues with Monday’s matchup between the New York Rangers and Pittsburgh Penguins. Coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.
The Penguins and Rangers close out a two-game series on Monday at Madison Square Garden after Pittsburgh won in OT on Saturday night on Sidney Crosby’s winner, 2:27 into the extra session. The Penguins already swept the Rangers in a two-game stretch on Jan. 22 and 24 in Pittsburgh.
Pittsburgh has not only won three straight over New York but has not lost in regulation to the Rangers in their last 10 meetings (7-0-3) – with that last regulation defeat coming in Dec. 2017. All three meetings this season have been decided by one goal, with two reaching overtime.
Saturday night marked the first time in NHL history that three No. 1 picks each scored overtime goals on the same day as Crosby (2005), Alex Ovechkin (2004) and Connor McDavid (2015) netted extra-session game-winners for the Penguins, Capitals and Oilers, respectively.
New York has lost five of its last six games (1-3-2) – with each of those games decided by one goal. While it’s less than a month into the season, the condensed 56-game slate could mark cause for concern for the Rangers slow start as they sit last in the East Division.
On Sunday, the Rangers placed defenseman Tony DeAngelo on waivers. This is a surprising move considering he was signed to a two-year, $9.6M deal this past offseason after his career year last season (15 goals, 53 points).
[COVERAGE BEGINS AT 6:30 P.M. ET ON NBCSN]
WHAT: Pittsburgh Penguins at New York Rangers
WHERE: Madison Square Garden
WHEN: Monday, Feb. 1, 6:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Penguins-Rangers stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.
PROJECTED LINEUPS
RANGERS
Alexis Lafreniere – Mika Zibanejad – Pavel Buchnevich
Artemi Panarin – Ryan Strome – Kaapo Kakko
Chris Kreider – Brett Howden – Julien Gauthier
Brendan Lemieux – Kevin Rooney – Phil Di Giuseppe
Ryan Lindgren – Adam Fox
K’Andre Miller – Jacob Trouba
Brendan Smith – Anthony Bitetto
Starting goalie: Igor Shesterkin
PENGUINS
Jake Guentzel – Sidney Crosby – Bryan Rust
Jason Zucker – Evgeni Malkin – Kasperi Kapanen
Jared McCann – Teddy Blueger – Brandon Tanev
Drew O’Connor – Mark Jankowski – Sam Lafferty
Pierre-Olivier Joseph – John Marino
Chad Ruhwedel – Cody Ceci
Kevin Czuczman – Yannick Weber
Starting goalie: Casey DeSmith