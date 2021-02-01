Hockey Culture: Black women of hockey roundtable with Blake Bolden, Erica Ayala, Saroya Tinker

By Sean LeahyFeb 1, 2021, 4:00 PM EST
Welcome to Hockey Culture, the NBC Sports multi-platform content offering dedicated to bringing equality and inclusion to hockey. Led by NBC Sports’ Anson Carter, Hockey Culture addresses contemporary topics within the sport, aim to promote diversity around the game , and increase community engagement.

With the NWHL bubble underway, Anson Carter and Kathryn Tappen sit down with LA Kings scout Blake Bolden, NWHL broadcaster Erica Ayala and Metropolitan Riveters defenseman Saroya Tinker to discuss the importance of Black female representation in hockey.

