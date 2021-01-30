Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Saturday’s NHL schedule is jam-packed with games, so it’s not shocking that it’s also busy with injury news. Barring setbacks, an already-intriguing Capitals – Bruins game (Zdeno Chara reunion) could be even more interesting if Alex Ovechkin and David Pastrnak play as expected.

That said, there's always the chance for setbacks.

Ovechkin, Pastrnak could be back for Bruins – Capitals

Following offseason hip surgery on Sept. 16, the Bruins confirmed that David Pastrnak will play against the Capitals on Saturday. It looks like Pastrnak will line up with Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron, as usual.

Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy imagines “there will be some rust to shake off,” but then again, first-game-back adrenaline can go far. (Sometimes it’s, say, the second game or so where that rust might be clearer. Then again, with a player like Pastrnak, maybe you’d need to squint to really nitpick anything.)

Meanwhile, Evgeny Kuznetsov and Ilya Samsonov are still in quarantine. Again, a source like Rotoworld would be a good place to monitor updates for Ovechkin and Orlov.

To the Capitals’ credit, they managed an impressive 3-0-1 record without Ovechkin and those three other players in the lineup. That said, the Bruins are heating up, so the Capitals likely hope to have both Ovechkin and Orlov back, if possible.

