Saturday’s NHL schedule is jam-packed with games, so it’s not shocking that it’s also busy with injury news. Barring setbacks, an already-intriguing Capitals – Bruins game (Zdeno Chara reunion) could be even more interesting if Alex Ovechkin and David Pastrnak play as expected.
That said, there’s always the chance for setbacks. If you’re looking for more up-to-the-minute lineup notes in a more comprehensive way, Rotoworld’s NHL News page is a great resource. (Especially if you’re into fantasy hockey, or might have some cash on the line.)
Ovechkin, Pastrnak could be back for Bruins – Capitals
- Following offseason hip surgery on Sept. 16, the Bruins confirmed that David Pastrnak will play against the Capitals on Saturday. It looks like Pastrnak will line up with Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron, as usual.
Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy imagines “there will be some rust to shake off,” but then again, first-game-back adrenaline can go far. (Sometimes it’s, say, the second game or so where that rust might be clearer. Then again, with a player like Pastrnak, maybe you’d need to squint to really nitpick anything.)
- After missing four games due to COVID protocols, Alex Ovechkin and Dmitry Orlov are off the NHL’s absences list. They’ve been cleared, but remain game-time decisions.
Meanwhile, Evgeny Kuznetsov and Ilya Samsonov are still in quarantine. Again, a source like Rotoworld would be a good place to monitor updates for Ovechkin and Orlov.
To the Capitals’ credit, they managed an impressive 3-0-1 record without Ovechkin and those three other players in the lineup. That said, the Bruins are heating up, so the Capitals likely hope to have both Ovechkin and Orlov back, if possible.
Other NHL injury news and notes
- Sabres forward Sam Reinhart is day-to-day with what could be a rib injury. Whatever the issue is, it kept him out of Buffalo’s afternoon game against the Devils. Reinhart’s off to a strong start in a contract year, collecting six points in eight contests.
- Unfortunately, Devon Toews could be out long-term for the Avalanche, according to Colorado Hockey Now.
- Not quite an injury, but the Flyers made Travis Konecny a healthy scratch. Wow.
- In case you missed it, the Golden Knights saw two more games postponed (Feb. 1 and 3 against the Sharks).
