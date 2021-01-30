NHL injury news roundup: Ovechkin, Pastrnak likely back for Capitals, Bruins

By James O'BrienJan 30, 2021, 3:11 PM EST
0 Comments

Saturday’s NHL schedule is jam-packed with games, so it’s not shocking that it’s also busy with injury news. Barring setbacks, an already-intriguing Capitals – Bruins game (Zdeno Chara reunion) could be even more interesting if Alex Ovechkin and David Pastrnak play as expected.

That said, there’s always the chance for setbacks. If you’re looking for more up-to-the-minute lineup notes in a more comprehensive way, Rotoworld’s NHL News page is a great resource. (Especially if you’re into fantasy hockey, or might have some cash on the line.)

Ovechkin, Pastrnak could be back for Bruins – Capitals

Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy imagines “there will be some rust to shake off,” but then again, first-game-back adrenaline can go far. (Sometimes it’s, say, the second game or so where that rust might be clearer. Then again, with a player like Pastrnak, maybe you’d need to squint to really nitpick anything.)

Meanwhile, Evgeny Kuznetsov and Ilya Samsonov are still in quarantine. Again, a source like Rotoworld would be a good place to monitor updates for Ovechkin and Orlov.

To the Capitals’ credit, they managed an impressive 3-0-1 record without Ovechkin and those three other players in the lineup. That said, the Bruins are heating up, so the Capitals likely hope to have both Ovechkin and Orlov back, if possible.

Other NHL injury news and notes

More NHL News

Flyers' Vigneault sends message with Travis Konecny healthy scratch
Flyers’ Vigneault sends message with Travis Konecny healthy scratch
digit murphy
Digit Murphy’s star only keeps shining brighter in the NWHL
Here's how Zdeno Chara's playing for Capitals heading into Bruins reunion
Here’s how Zdeno Chara’s playing for Capitals heading into Bruins...

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.