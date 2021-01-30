Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Every time you watch a Connor McDavid game there is a good chance you are going to see something spectacular.

Saturday night was one of those times.

Early in the second period against the Toronto Maple Leafs, McDavid put together an absolutely sensational end-to-end rush that resulted in what has to be an early contender for the goal of the season.

It all started with McDavid picking up the puck deep in his own zone, building up speed, flying through the neutral zone, and effortlessly blowing through the entire Toronto defense to score his sixth goal of the season.

Look at this speed, skill, and finish.

This is the second year in a row that McDavid has scored an incredible highlight reel goal against the Maple Leafs.

As if that goal was not enough on Saturday, McDavid completed the night with an overtime goal to help give the Oilers a 4-3 win.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.