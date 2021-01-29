Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

THREE STARS

1. Joonas Korpisalo, Blue Jackets

The Columbus netminder was outstanding Friday night. Korpisalo made 31 saves in their 2-1 win over the Blackhawks; 18 of those stops came in the second period. The Blue Jackets are now 4-0-3 in their last seven games and helped John Tortorella get a win in his 400th game behind the Columbus bench.

2. Oliver Bjorkstrand, Blue Jackets

His first-period power play goal opened the scoring. His second-period assist helped create Eric Robinson‘s game-winning goal. According to the NHL, Bjorkstrand now has 14 multi-point games since the start of the 2019-20 NHL season — the most among all Blue Jackets players.

3. Dylan Strome, Blackhawks

The Chicago forward scored their lone goal of the night, a power play marker midway through the second period. It was his third of the season. Strome was also 10-for-16 in the face-off circle.

MORE NHL NEWS:

• Kevin Fiala suspended 3 games for hit on Kings’ Matt Roy

• Two Golden Knights – Sharks games postponed due to COVID-19

——————————————————————————————-

UPDATED NWHL SCHEDULE

The NHWL resumes on Saturday as we get closer to the Isobel Cup Playoffs. The Boston Pride and Buffalo Beauts will play a best-of-three series to determine the fourth seed in the playoffs. The teams have been seeded based on their winning percentage in the first week of the season in Lake Placid. The Minnesota Whitecaps earned the top seed, followed by the Connecticut Whale at No. 2, and the Toronto Six at No. 3.

Here is the remaining schedule (all times Eastern):

Saturday, Jan. 30

3 p.m. – Buffalo Beauts at Boston Pride (Game 1 of best-of-3 series)

6 p.m. – Toronto Six at Minnesota Whitecaps

Sunday, Jan. 31

3 p.m. – Boston Pride at Buffalo Beauts (Game 2)

6 p.m. – Toronto Six at Connecticut Whale

Monday, Feb. 1

5:30 p.m. – Connecticut Whale at Minnesota Whitecaps

8:30 p.m. – Buffalo Beauts at Boston Pride (Game 3, if necessary)

Thursday, Feb. 4 – Isobel Cup Semifinals

5:30 p.m. – No. 4 Seed vs. No. 1 Seed

8 p.m. – No. 3 Seed vs. No. 2 Seed

Friday, Feb. 5 – Isobel Cup Final

7 p.m. – Winners of the Semifinals

All games can be streamed on the league’s Twitch channel.

1. Whitecaps – 6 points (3-0-0; +3 goal differential)

2. Six– 5 points (2-1-1; even goal differential)

3. Whale – 4 points (2-1-0; +3 goal differential)

4. Pride – 2 point (1-3-0; -2 goal differential)

5. Beauts – 1 point (0-2-1; -6 goal differential)

Riveters – 4 points (2-1-0; +3 goal differential) (withdrawn)

The single-elimination Isobel Cup Semifinals will be shown live on Thursday, Feb. 4 at 5:30 p.m. ET and 8 p.m. ET. The winners of the semifinals will advance to the Isobel Cup Final on Friday, Feb. 5 at 7 p.m. ET. In addition to coverage on NBCSN, live coverage will stream exclusively on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

——————————————————————————————-

HIGHLIGHTS OF THE NIGHT

• Kevin Lankinen was not going to stop this Bjorkstrand rocket:

• Clinging to a one-goal lead, Korpisalo remained on his game for Columbus:

Korpi coming up clutch, what else is new? 💅 pic.twitter.com/DajI93OP9J — Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) January 30, 2021

• Good attempt, Patrick

• Some nice giddy-up by Robinson after taking Bjorkstrand’s pass:

STAT OF THE NIGHT

The @BlueJacketsNHL have scored the opening goal of the game seven times this season – the most among all teams. #NHLStats: https://t.co/1FNrtXsBEl pic.twitter.com/6rPGmhQlZS — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) January 30, 2021

SCORES

Blue Jackets 2, Blackhawks 1

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.