Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit for the PHT Morning Skate? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

• During a normal season, hockey fans may already be comparing how Patrik Laine is working out for the Blue Jackets, and how Pierre-Luc Dubois fits in with the Jets. Thanks to the complications that come from changing countries amid COVID, we’re left to wait … and wait. Dubois could wait 4-7 games for his Jets debut, for instance. More on that waiting game for Laine and Dubois. [Winnipeg Sun]

• The NHL raised $1 billion in new debt on the private placement market, hoping to set up $30 million for each team to pull from to deal with financial realities. If you need someone to translate that, check out the Chicago Business Journal’s explanation. [Chicago Business Journal]

• Yes, it’s true that morning skates are going out of fashion. Even grumps like John Tortorella have been losing interest in going through those motions. At least, under normal circumstances. But under COVID conditions, coaches are seeing increased value in morning skates. [CBC]

• In overcoming the Boston Pride, the Connecticut Whale proved that they might just be “for real.” [The Ice Garden]

• Fun stuff on the NWHL’s “EBUG,” or emergency backup goalie. In case of goalie-related emergencies, here’s the 4-1-1 on Mariah Fujimagari. [The Hockey Writers]

• It’s taken some time, but Joel Eriksson Ek is starting to break out. We’re starting to see some of that first-round potential. So, how’s he doing it? Well, in part by emulating Zach Parise. The greatest trick would be copying Parise’s paychecks, though. [Zone Coverage]

• Speaking of promising players breaking through, Jordan Kyrou is looking pretty potent for the Blues early in 2020-21. Here’s the lowdown on the latest forward to make strides for the Blues, as Robert Thomas has really climbed the ranks in his own right. [St. Louis Post-Dispatch]

• You’d think that a hot start would be something comfortable for a coach, but not so much for Sabres bench boss Ralph Krueger in 2019-20. Instead, Krueger’s more comfortable with this start for the Sabres. Here’s why. [Buffalo Hockey Beat]

• Few, if any, are surprised that teams like the Golden Knights, Maple Leafs, and Capitals are off to hot starts. What about teams like the Wild and Canadiens, though? [Featurd]

• The Top 5 Designs, hockey-wise, from 2020. Interesting to see the Seattle Kraken unleashed so high on this list. [Hockey By Design]

—

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.