San Jose Sharks approved for home games beginning Feb. 13

The San Jose Sharks finally know when they are returning home.

The team said Wednesday that it will return to the Shark Tank in San Jose for home games against Anaheim on Feb. 13 and 15 and play the remainder of the home schedule there without fans.

The Sharks will still play their first two scheduled “home” games of the season in Arizona against Vegas next week, even though Santa Clara County lifted its ban on contact sports earlier this week.

The Sharks say they need to work out several health and safety issues before returning to the Bay Area.