Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world.

• The Blues will allow 1,400 fans into Enterprise Center beginning with next Tuesday’s game against the Coyotes. Only 300 have been allowed in so far and those fans were frontline works, relatives of players, and team employees. [Post-Dispatch]

• What comes next for the Penguins following Jim Rutherford’s surprising resignation? [Pensburgh]

• Good look at how Joe Sakic helped build the Avalanche into a Stanley Cup contender. [ESPN]

• “Last week, Scott Thomas came out in support of the man who drove the truck that killed his son in the Humboldt Broncos bus crash.” [The Hockey News]

• What has life been like for NHL owners who have to remain separated from their teams? [TSN]

• ECHL hockey will be coming to Savannah, Georgia beginning with the 2022-23 season. [ECHL]

• Looking at Patrik Laine and assessing his shot mechanics. [Rotoworld]

• Nice touch by the Hershey Bears:

𝐒𝐔𝐑𝐏𝐑𝐈𝐒𝐄! The exact moment @MMoulson found out he was named captain of the Bears…with a little help from a surprise message on the video board from his kids. 😊 pic.twitter.com/K0aBhFMBLj — Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) January 27, 2021

• Nils Hoglander is having an incredible effect on the Canucks. [Canucks Army]

• Brent Burns talks about acting on the show “Vikings” and what it is like to play during a pandemic. [Sportsnet]

• Coming off another loss, what will a continued slide mean to the Rangers? [NY Post]

