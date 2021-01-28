Jimmy Howard announces retirement after a decade-plus with Red Wings

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jimmy Howard took to social media Thursday to announce his retirement from the NHL.

Howard, 36, played parts of 14 seasons with the Detroit Red Wings, breaking into the league in 2005-06. He took over the No. 1 job in 2009-10 and went on to help them win 246 games. He finishes his career with 543 regular-season appearances, a .912 save percentage and 24 shutouts. He also made 47 starts in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

From Instagram:

“Becoming an NHL goalie was a childhood dream and after an incredible 14 years within the Red Wings organization, I’ve decided to say farewell to playing professional hockey and move on to the next chapter. It has been the honor of a lifetime to play and I’m forever thankful to the fans, everyone within the Red Wings organization, my teammates and my family for their ongoing support, loyalty and dedication. As I enter this new chapter in my life, I look forward to spending more time with my family, coaching my son’s hockey team and new opportunities the future will hold.”

Last June, Howard said he felt he could still play as his contract expired. Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reported that former Oilers GM Ken Holland reached out to gauge the goaltender’s interest in playing, but he declined.

Drafted 64th overall in 2003, Howard was runner-up for the 2010 Calder Trophy and played in two All-Star Games. He ends his career in Detroit third in franchise history in wins, fourth in shutouts, and first in sweet Stadium Series masks.

Sean Leahy