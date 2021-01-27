Blackhawks-Predators stream: How to watch Wednesday Night Hockey

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020-21 NHL season continues with Wednesday’s matchup between the Chicago Blackhawks and Nashville Predators. Coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.
Tonight marks the second game of a back-to-back series between Chicago and Nashville. The Predators defeated the Blackhawks 3-2 in OT last night behind Roman Josi’s first goal of the season, while Pekka Rinne stopped 18 of 20 shots faced to help preserve the win.
On Monday, the NHL announced that forward Alex DeBrincat and defensemen Adam Boqvist have been added to the league’s COVID-19 Protocol List. Neither player played on Tuesday and they will not be available for practices, travel or games until removed from the list. DeBrincat is second on the team in scoring with six points (2G, 4A). Boqvist has three assists in six games this season.
While Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews is currently sidelined with a health issue, Patrick Kane has been leading by example. The 2016 Hart and Ross Trophy winner has a team-high seven points (3G, 4A), but snapped a five-game point streak in last night’s loss.
For the first time since March 2020, fans were allowed back in Bridgestone Arena last night to cheer on the Predators. Nashville did not announce how many fans were in attendance during last night’s win but said a couple hundred were sold to season-ticket holders and a couple hundred more people (families and guests of players) were also there. Prior to yesterday, the Predators were not allowing fans at home games despite receiving approval for 15% capacity from the Metro Public Health Department. Instead, the franchise wanted to ensure proper protocols were in place before a limited crowd was allowed.
PROJECTED LINEUPS
BLACKHAWKS
Mattias Janmark – Pius Suter – Patrick Kane
Dominik Kubalik – Dylan Strome – Philipp Kurashev
Matthew Highmore – Carl Soderberg – Andrew Shaw
Brandon Hagel – David Kampf – Ryan Carpenter
Nikita Zadorov – Connor Murphy
Duncan Keith – Lucas Carlsson
Calvin de Haan – Ian Mitchell
Starting goalie: Kevin Lankinen
PREDATORS
Filip Forsberg – Ryan Johansen – Viktor Arvidsson
Mikael Granlund – Matt Duchene – Luke Kunin
Colton Sissons – Erik Haula – Nick Cousins
Yakov Trenin – Brad Richardson – Mathieu Oliver
Roman Josi – Ryan Ellis
Mattias Ekholm – Dante Fabbro
Mark Borowiecki – Matt Benning
Starting goalie: Juuse Saros
