Blackhawks-Predators stream: How to watch Wednesday Night Hockey

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020-21 NHL season continues with Wednesday’s matchup between the Chicago Blackhawks and Nashville Predators. Coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

Tonight marks the second game of a back-to-back series between Chicago and Nashville. The Predators defeated the Blackhawks 3-2 in OT last night behind Roman Josi’s first goal of the season, while Pekka Rinne stopped 18 of 20 shots faced to help preserve the win.

On Monday, the NHL announced that forward Alex DeBrincat and defensemen Adam Boqvist have been added to the league’s COVID-19 Protocol List. Neither player played on Tuesday and they will not be available for practices, travel or games until removed from the list. DeBrincat is second on the team in scoring with six points (2G, 4A). Boqvist has three assists in six games this season.

While Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews is currently sidelined with a health issue, Patrick Kane has been leading by example. The 2016 Hart and Ross Trophy winner has a team-high seven points (3G, 4A), but snapped a five-game point streak in last night’s loss.

For the first time since March 2020, fans were allowed back in Bridgestone Arena last night to cheer on the Predators. Nashville did not announce how many fans were in attendance during last night’s win but said a couple hundred were sold to season-ticket holders and a couple hundred more people (families and guests of players) were also there. Prior to yesterday, the Predators were not allowing fans at home games despite receiving approval for 15% capacity from the Metro Public Health Department. Instead, the franchise wanted to ensure proper protocols were in place before a limited crowd was allowed.

WHAT: Chicago Blackhawks at Nashville Predators

WHERE: Bridgestone Arena

WHEN: Wednesday, Jan. 27, 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

ON THE CALL: John Forslund, Eddie Olczyk

LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Blackhawks-Predators stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

BLACKHAWKS

Mattias Janmark – Pius Suter – Patrick Kane

Dominik Kubalik – Dylan Strome – Philipp Kurashev

Matthew Highmore – Carl Soderberg – Andrew Shaw

Brandon Hagel – David Kampf – Ryan Carpenter

Nikita Zadorov – Connor Murphy

Duncan Keith – Lucas Carlsson

Calvin de Haan – Ian Mitchell

Starting goalie: Kevin Lankinen

PREDATORS

Filip Forsberg – Ryan Johansen – Viktor Arvidsson

Mikael Granlund – Matt Duchene – Luke Kunin

Colton Sissons – Erik Haula – Nick Cousins

Yakov Trenin – Brad Richardson – Mathieu Oliver

Roman Josi – Ryan Ellis

Mattias Ekholm – Dante Fabbro

Mark Borowiecki – Matt Benning

Starting goalie: Juuse Saros

Kathryn Tappen anchors Wednesday Night Hockey studio coverage alongside analysts Keith Jones, Mike Babcock and NHL insider Bob McKenzie.