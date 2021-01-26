Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

THREE STARS

1. Brandon Sutter, Vancouver Canucks

Sutter recorded his first career NHL hat trick as the Canucks blasted the Senators 7-1. The three-goal night was his first multi-goal effort since Oct. 9, 2019.

2. Thatcher Demko, Vancouver Canucks

The Vancouver netminder picked up his first win of the year by stopping 35 of 36 Ottawa shots. It was also Demko’s first start this season where he did not allow at least four goals.

3. Nils Höglander, Vancouver Canucks

The rookie forward had one assist Monday night, but what a helper it was on Tanner Pearson‘s second-period goal:

NWHL SCHEDULE FOR TUESDAY

The NHWL resumes Tuesday headlined by a matchup between the Metropolitan Riveters and Minnesota Whitecaps (5:30 p.m. ET). The Toronto Six will take on the Boston Pride (8:30 p.m. ET) in the other game of the day. All games can be streamed on the league’s Twitch channel.

STANDINGS

1. Riveters – 4 points (2-0-0; +4 goal differential)

2. Whitecaps – 4 points (2-0-0; +2 goal differential)

3. Pride – 2 points (1-1-0; +3 goal differential)

4. Whale – 2 points (1-1-0; 0 goal differential)

5. Six – 1 point (0-1-1; -3 goal differential)

6. Beauts – 1 point (0-1-1; -4 goal differential)