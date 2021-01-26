The Buzzer: Brandon Sutter’s hat trick leads Canucks over Senators

By Sean LeahyJan 26, 2021, 12:46 AM EST
THREE STARS

1. Brandon Sutter, Vancouver Canucks

Sutter recorded his first career NHL hat trick as the Canucks blasted the Senators 7-1. The three-goal night was his first multi-goal effort since Oct. 9, 2019.

2. Thatcher Demko, Vancouver Canucks

The Vancouver netminder picked up his first win of the year by stopping 35 of 36 Ottawa shots. It was also Demko’s first start this season where he did not allow at least four goals.

3. Nils Höglander, Vancouver Canucks

The rookie forward had one assist Monday night, but what a helper it was on Tanner Pearson‘s second-period goal:

NWHL SCHEDULE FOR TUESDAY

The NHWL resumes Tuesday headlined by a matchup between the Metropolitan Riveters and Minnesota Whitecaps (5:30 p.m. ET). The Toronto Six will take on the Boston Pride (8:30 p.m. ET) in the other game of the day. All games can be streamed on the league’s Twitch channel.

STANDINGS
1. Riveters – 4 points (2-0-0; +4 goal differential)
2. Whitecaps – 4 points (2-0-0; +2 goal differential)
3. Pride – 2 points (1-1-0; +3 goal differential)
4. Whale – 2 points (1-1-0; 0 goal differential)
5. Six – 1 point (0-1-1; -3 goal differential)
6. Beauts – 1 point (0-1-1; -4 goal differential)

The single-elimination Isobel Cup Semifinals will be shown live on Thursday, Feb. 4 at 5:30 p.m. ET and 8 p.m. ET. The winners of the semifinals will advance to the Isobel Cup Final on Friday, Feb. 5 at 7 p.m. ET. In addition to coverage on NBCSN, live coverage will stream exclusively on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

The other highlights from Monday

• Sutter’s first goal of the game was a nifty little backhand right in front of Matt Murray, who was in net for all seven:

Congrats to Olli Juolevi on scoring his first career NHL goal:

STAT OF THE NIGHT

NHL SCORES

Canucks 7, Senators 1

