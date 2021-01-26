THREE STARS
1. Brandon Sutter, Vancouver Canucks
Sutter recorded his first career NHL hat trick as the Canucks blasted the Senators 7-1. The three-goal night was his first multi-goal effort since Oct. 9, 2019.
2. Thatcher Demko, Vancouver Canucks
The Vancouver netminder picked up his first win of the year by stopping 35 of 36 Ottawa shots. It was also Demko’s first start this season where he did not allow at least four goals.
3. Nils Höglander, Vancouver Canucks
The rookie forward had one assist Monday night, but what a helper it was on Tanner Pearson‘s second-period goal:
NWHL SCHEDULE FOR TUESDAY
The NHWL resumes Tuesday headlined by a matchup between the Metropolitan Riveters and Minnesota Whitecaps (5:30 p.m. ET). The Toronto Six will take on the Boston Pride (8:30 p.m. ET) in the other game of the day. All games can be streamed on the league’s Twitch channel.
STANDINGS
1. Riveters – 4 points (2-0-0; +4 goal differential)
2. Whitecaps – 4 points (2-0-0; +2 goal differential)
3. Pride – 2 points (1-1-0; +3 goal differential)
4. Whale – 2 points (1-1-0; 0 goal differential)
5. Six – 1 point (0-1-1; -3 goal differential)
6. Beauts – 1 point (0-1-1; -4 goal differential)
The single-elimination Isobel Cup Semifinals will be shown live on Thursday, Feb. 4 at 5:30 p.m. ET and 8 p.m. ET. The winners of the semifinals will advance to the Isobel Cup Final on Friday, Feb. 5 at 7 p.m. ET. In addition to coverage on NBCSN, live coverage will stream exclusively on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.
The other highlights from Monday
• Sutter’s first goal of the game was a nifty little backhand right in front of Matt Murray, who was in net for all seven:
While falling down!?
Way to finish, Brandon Sutter. pic.twitter.com/DUNsyJLkB4
— NHL (@NHL) January 26, 2021
• Congrats to Olli Juolevi on scoring his first career NHL goal:
1st Career @NHL Goal: ✔️
That one had to feel good for Olli Juolevi. 🤗#NHLonSN | #ItsOn pic.twitter.com/1aC5EAbuuB
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 26, 2021
STAT OF THE NIGHT
Setting up a 3-1 goal vs the Sens, Nils Hoglander now has 2G-2A early in his career. 5 Swedish rookies in @Canucks history have had more points in their first 8 NHL games than his 4: Elias Pettersson (10), Thomas Gradin (8), Mattias Ohlund (5), Henrik Sedin (5), Daniel Sedin (5) pic.twitter.com/35joaZYG4s
— StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) January 26, 2021
NHL SCORES
Canucks 7, Senators 1
