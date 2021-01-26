Capitals-Islanders stream: Tuesday’s NHL on NBCSN matchup

By Sean LeahyJan 26, 2021, 6:30 PM EST
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020-21 NHL season continues with Tuesday’s matchup between the New York Islanders and Washington Capitals. Coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

The Islanders and Capitals will kick off their eight-game regular-season series on Tuesday night after having last met on August 20th when the Isles eliminated the Caps in the First Round of the last year’s playoffs with a 4-0 victory in Game 5.

The Capitals are off to a strong start in 2021, having yet to lose in regulation. Although they’re coming off a 4-3 shootout loss to Buffalo on Sunday, Washington’s last regulation loss came to the Islanders in that August 20th meeting. New York is coming off a two-game home-and-home split with the Devils in which they won at home on Thursday but fell 2-0 at New Jersey on Sunday.

Last Wednesday, the NHL fined Washington $100,000 for “player violations of the League’s COVID-19 Protocols which involved social interactions among team members who were in close contact and who were not wearing face coverings.” Alex Ovechkin, Evgeny Kuznetsov, Dmity Orlov and goalie Ilya Samsonov will all miss their third straight game as they remain in quarantine.

[COVERAGE BEGINS AT 6:30 P.M. ET ON NBCSN]

WHAT: New York Islanders at Washington Capitals
WHERE: Capital One Arena
WHEN: Tuesday, Jan. 26, 6:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
ON THE CALL: Brendan Burke, AJ Mleczko
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Capitals-Islanders stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

ISLANDERS
Anders LeeMathew BarzalJordan Eberle
Josh BaileyBrock NelsonCal Clutterbuck
Michael Dal ColleJean-Gabriel PageauKieffer Bellows
Matt MartinCasey CizikasRoss Johnston

Adam PelechRyan Pulock
Nick LeddyScott Mayfield
Andy GreeneNoah Dobson

Starting goalie: Semyon Varlamov

CAPITALS
Jakub VranaNicklas BackstromT.J. Oshie
Tom WilsonLars EllerRichard Panik
Carl HagelinNic DowdGarnet Hathaway
Conor Sheary – Michael Sgarbossa – Daniel Sprong

Brenden DillonJohn Carlson
Zdeno Chara – Justin Schultz
Jonas SiegenthalerTrevor van Riemsdyk

Starting goalie: Vitek Vanecek

Kathryn Tappen hosts tonight’s studio coverage alongside studio analysts Patrick Sharp and Mike Babcock.

