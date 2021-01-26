Capitals-Islanders stream: Tuesday’s NHL on NBCSN matchup

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020-21 NHL season continues with Tuesday’s matchup between the New York Islanders and Washington Capitals. Coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

The Islanders and Capitals will kick off their eight-game regular-season series on Tuesday night after having last met on August 20th when the Isles eliminated the Caps in the First Round of the last year’s playoffs with a 4-0 victory in Game 5.

The Capitals are off to a strong start in 2021, having yet to lose in regulation. Although they’re coming off a 4-3 shootout loss to Buffalo on Sunday, Washington’s last regulation loss came to the Islanders in that August 20th meeting. New York is coming off a two-game home-and-home split with the Devils in which they won at home on Thursday but fell 2-0 at New Jersey on Sunday.

Last Wednesday, the NHL fined Washington $100,000 for “player violations of the League’s COVID-19 Protocols which involved social interactions among team members who were in close contact and who were not wearing face coverings.” Alex Ovechkin, Evgeny Kuznetsov, Dmity Orlov and goalie Ilya Samsonov will all miss their third straight game as they remain in quarantine.

WHAT: New York Islanders at Washington Capitals

WHERE: Capital One Arena

WHEN: Tuesday, Jan. 26, 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

ON THE CALL: Brendan Burke, AJ Mleczko

LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Capitals-Islanders stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

ISLANDERS

Anders Lee – Mathew Barzal – Jordan Eberle

Josh Bailey – Brock Nelson – Cal Clutterbuck

Michael Dal Colle – Jean-Gabriel Pageau – Kieffer Bellows

Matt Martin – Casey Cizikas – Ross Johnston

Adam Pelech – Ryan Pulock

Nick Leddy – Scott Mayfield

Andy Greene – Noah Dobson

Starting goalie: Semyon Varlamov

CAPITALS

Jakub Vrana – Nicklas Backstrom – T.J. Oshie

Tom Wilson – Lars Eller – Richard Panik

Carl Hagelin – Nic Dowd – Garnet Hathaway

Conor Sheary – Michael Sgarbossa – Daniel Sprong

Brenden Dillon – John Carlson

Zdeno Chara – Justin Schultz

Jonas Siegenthaler – Trevor van Riemsdyk

Starting goalie: Vitek Vanecek

Kathryn Tappen hosts tonight’s studio coverage alongside studio analysts Patrick Sharp and Mike Babcock.