Capitals-Islanders stream: Tuesday’s NHL on NBCSN matchup

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020-21 NHL season continues with Tuesday’s matchup between the New York Islanders and Washington Capitals. Coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.
The Islanders and Capitals will kick off their eight-game regular-season series on Tuesday night after having last met on August 20th when the Isles eliminated the Caps in the First Round of the last year’s playoffs with a 4-0 victory in Game 5.
The Capitals are off to a strong start in 2021, having yet to lose in regulation. Although they’re coming off a 4-3 shootout loss to Buffalo on Sunday, Washington’s last regulation loss came to the Islanders in that August 20th meeting. New York is coming off a two-game home-and-home split with the Devils in which they won at home on Thursday but fell 2-0 at New Jersey on Sunday.
Last Wednesday, the NHL fined Washington $100,000 for “player violations of the League’s COVID-19 Protocols which involved social interactions among team members who were in close contact and who were not wearing face coverings.” Alex Ovechkin, Evgeny Kuznetsov, Dmity Orlov and goalie Ilya Samsonov will all miss their third straight game as they remain in quarantine.
[COVERAGE BEGINS AT 6:30 P.M. ET ON NBCSN]
WHAT: New York Islanders at Washington Capitals
WHERE: Capital One Arena
WHEN: Tuesday, Jan. 26, 6:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
ON THE CALL: Brendan Burke, AJ Mleczko
PROJECTED LINEUPS
ISLANDERS
Anders Lee – Mathew Barzal – Jordan Eberle
Josh Bailey – Brock Nelson – Cal Clutterbuck
Michael Dal Colle – Jean-Gabriel Pageau – Kieffer Bellows
Matt Martin – Casey Cizikas – Ross Johnston
Adam Pelech – Ryan Pulock
Nick Leddy – Scott Mayfield
Andy Greene – Noah Dobson
Starting goalie: Semyon Varlamov
CAPITALS
Jakub Vrana – Nicklas Backstrom – T.J. Oshie
Tom Wilson – Lars Eller – Richard Panik
Carl Hagelin – Nic Dowd – Garnet Hathaway
Conor Sheary – Michael Sgarbossa – Daniel Sprong
Brenden Dillon – John Carlson
Zdeno Chara – Justin Schultz
Jonas Siegenthaler – Trevor van Riemsdyk
Starting goalie: Vitek Vanecek
