THREE STARS

1. Pius Suter, Chicago Blackhawks: The rookie center didn’t just score his first NHL goal, he also registered his first hat trick as Chicago downed the Red Wings 6-2. Suter is the first player to score his first three goals in the same game since Auston Matthews‘ memorable debut in Oct. 2016. The only other Blackhawks player to do that was Bill Kendall in Dec. 1933.

2. Scott Wedgewood, New Jersey Devils: The netminder made 28 saves for his third career shutout as the Devils topped the Islanders 2-0. His last NHL shutout came Dec. 2017 when he blanked the Devils while a member of the Coyotes. The win was his first in the NHL since Feb. 2018. New Jersey defenseman Ty Smith recorded two assists and now has points in his first five games.

3. Marc-Andre Fleury, Vegas Golden Knights: Fleury earned his 62nd career shutout with a 16-save afternoon as Vegas blanked the Coyotes 1-0. William Karlsson broke the deadlock with 47.2 seconds to go in the third period on a missed icing call.

NWHL SCORES

Minnesota Whitecaps 6, Toronto Six 5: The Whitecaps came back from a 5-1 deficit to top the Six in the shootout. Toronto took a 3-0 lead in the first 15 minutes of the game, but Minnesota did not wilt. They forced overtime thanks to an Audra Richards shorthanded goal and a power play tally from Meaghan Pezon 83 seconds apart late in the third period. Haley Mack clinched the win in the shootout.

Metropolitan Riveters 4, Connecticut Whale 3: Theresa Knutson’s goal early in the third period snapped a 3-3 tie and helped the Riveters to a second straight win. Tera Hoffman stopped 33 of 36 shots faced. The league’s top two teams face off Tuesday when the Riveters take on the Whitecaps.

Boston Pride 5, Buffalo Beauts 1: Jillian Dempsey scored twice and became the first player in NWHL history to reach 100 regular season points as the Pride picked up their first win. Sammy Davis, the league’s No. 1 pick in 2020, scored her first career goal.

STANDINGS

1. Riveters – 4 points (2-0-0; +4 goal differential)

2. Whitecaps – 4 points (2-0-0; +2 goal differential)

3. Pride – 2 points (1-1-0; +3 goal differential)

4. Whale – 2 points (1-1-0; 0 goal differential)

5. Six – 1 point (0-1-1; -3 goal differential)

6. Beauts – 1 point (0-1-1; -4 goal differential)

The single-elimination Isobel Cup Semifinals will be shown live on Thursday, Feb. 4 at 5:30 p.m. ET and 8 p.m. ET. The winners of the semifinals will advance to the Isobel Cup Final on Friday, Feb. 5 at 7 p.m. ET. In addition to coverage on NBCSN, live coverage will stream exclusively on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

NHL highlights from Sunday

• Jake Guentzel‘s 100th NHL goal came with 1:31 left in regulation as the Penguins edged the Rangers 3-2 to win their fourth straight:

• In his first game since the passing of his father, Linus Ullmark made 28 saves in regulation and overtime and stopped all three Capitals shootout attempts. Afterward, he paid tribute to his late dad:

• Posts are a goalie’s best friend:

Always thank your goal post, goalies. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/OJMBoypshN — NHL GIFs (@NHLGIFs) January 24, 2021

• Brent Burns showed off his degree in dangleology:

STATS OF THE NIGHT

• Via the AP, the Coyotes and Golden Knights became the first teams to play each other in four straight games during the regular season in NHL history. Vegas won three out of the four.

• The Stars scored three more power play goals against the Predators on Sunday and tied an NHL record with eight in their first two games. Dallas is currently 8-for-12 with the man advantage. The 1994-95 Penguins and 1942-43 Red Wings also scored eight power plays in their first two games.

• Leon Draisaitl‘s buzzer-beater is the latest go-ahead goal in regulation in Oilers franchise history.

NHL SCORES

Blackhawks 6, Red Wings 2

Sabres 4, Capitals 3 (SO)

Maple Leafs 3, Flames 2

Golden Knights 1, Coyotes 0

Devils 2, Islanders 0

Penguins 3, Rangers 2

Stars 3, Predators 2

Kings 6, Blues 3

Ducks 3, Avalanche 1

Sharks 5, Wild 3

Oilers 4, Jets 3

————

