Three Stars
1. Patrice Bergeron – Brad Marchand
It looks like Bergeron, Marchand, and the Bruins got the memo. They already showed signs of life in a previous showing against the Flyers, but really dominated on Saturday.
As is often the case between Bergeron and Marchand (and David Pastrnak when healthy), it’s difficult to distinguish which star was the biggest Bruins star. Both Bergeron and Marchand generated three points (2G, 1A apiece), so it makes perfect sense to give them the top star slot as a duo.
In particular, Marchand probably didn’t deserve too much heat for the Bruins’ bumps on offense. He only failed to score in a single game so far this season, with this three-point night pushing him to seven points in five contests. It’s promising that Bergeron is heating up, as the 35-year-old continues to battle Father Time (six points in five games).
At this rate, the Flyers must feel somewhat fortunate that their record isn’t worse than 3-2-1.
2. Elvis Merzlikins
It’s easy to say that a team like the Blue Jackets might be motivated with the Pierre-Luc Dubois saga behind them. But it’s another thing to push all of those distractions aside and beat the defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning.
Merzlikins helped the Blue Jackets to lock down an afternoon win with a strong 30-save performance.
So far, the Blue Jackets have struggled a bit this season, and Merzlikins hasn’t been immune to those issues. This marks his first win of the 2020-21 campaign.
3. Paul Stastny
For a while, the Jets struggled to pull away from the Senators. In fact, the Senators carried a 3-2 lead into the third period.
Even with Patrik Laine out of town, and Pierre-Luc Dubois’ window for a first game unclear, the Jets still boast serious firepower. More than the scrappy Senators, at least right now.
Stastny scored the game-winning goal on the power play, while also adding two assists. With PLD soon to be added to the lineup, Stastny’s probably the most likely player to see a lesser assignment. Production like this might force Paul Maurice to get creative to make sure that Stastny can still be a regular contributor.
NHL highlights from Saturday
Evgenii Dadonov scored his first Senators goal with some sneaky style:
When you’re as large as Victor Hedman, you’re not supposed to be able to score goals like these.
NHL scores from Saturday
Blue Jackets 5, Lightning 2
Bruins 6, Flyers 1
Canadiens 5, Canucks 2
Blues 4, Kings 2
Jets 6, Senators 3
James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.