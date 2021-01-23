Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Pierre-Luc Dubois trade rumors are red-hot not long after John Tortorella’s high-profile benching of the talented center. Various reports indicate that a Dubois trade could happen soon — possibly Saturday morning — and the Anaheim Ducks, Montreal Canadiens, and Winnipeg Jets have been mentioned as frontrunners.

As always, things could change. There could be a Pierre-Luc Dubois trade sooner (maybe in the wee hours of the night), this could drag on, or things could fall apart.

Let’s go over the Pierre-Luc Dubois trade rumors, via the likes of Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, TSN’s Darren Dreger, and The Athletic/TSN’s Pierre LeBrun.

Blue Jackets reportedly pursuing Dubois trade; Roundup of rumors

On Friday, Dreger ranked among those who circled in on Saturday morning being a possible window for a Pierre-Luc Dubois trade. To little surprise, it sounds like the Columbus Blue Jackets will make Dubois a healthy scratch — if he’s still on their roster.

Friedman uses the phrase “aggressively pursuing” a Dubois trade, which makes it sound all the more likely.

Here are some details on the possible Dubois trade scenarios, via Friedman:

Dubois – Laine featured in potential Blue Jackets – Jets trade?

As you can see in this recent post from just before the benching meltdown, a Laine – Dubois trade would be an entertaining swap of “problems” and headliners.

Multiple anonymous sources told Friedman that a possible package would include Laine and Jack Roslovic, who is currently unsigned by the Jets.

Plenty of teams could be in the mix

Friedman also notes the Ducks increasing their offer for Dubois, although the specifics are sparse. LeBrun adds that the Ducks have been in the Dubois mix for a long time.

Meanwhile, hearing the Anaheim Ducks are still trying on Dubois as well. They’ve been on it from the beginning. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) January 23, 2021

During Friday appearances, Dreger reported that certain teams have been informed that they’re out of the mix for a trade.

Friedman reports that Nick Suzuki isn’t currently being dangled in Dubois trade talks involving the Habs, but also notes that could change. (Trading Suzuki would be bold of Montreal, and controversial. Marc Bergevin happens to love those types of moves … but still, that would be bold.)

It’s difficult to tell if there’s a true frontrunner among these Dubois trade rumors. Still, there are a number of fascinating scenarios.

Laine – Dubois would be fascinating in that they wouldn’t end those sagas, but merely apply a twist and a “To be continued …” Laine is only under contract for the 2020-21 season, while Dubois is only locked down through 2021-22. It’s plausible that Laine wouldn’t be thrilled to stick with Columbus, and Dubois could conceivably want out of Winnipeg, in the grand scheme of things.

To be continued …

Also, PHT already speculated about Tortorella butting heads with high-offense, low-defense forward Max Domi. Just imagine Torts fuming at Laine?

But that would also all be very fun. Either way, this is exciting. If you’re a Blue Jackets fan, or someone hoping the Dubois trade rumors end up being dream realities for your team, then it might be nerve-wracking.

Good luck hitting the right notes, Blue Jackets GM Jarmo Kekalainen.

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.