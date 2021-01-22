Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world.

• Rod Brind’Amour on the Hurricanes’ current COVID-19 woes: “Are we going to be in tip-top shape? Probably not. We’re going to have to figure out different ways to make up for the time we’ve lost. We’ll find out, and I think it’s great. It really just comes down to doing it right as best you can, and that’s kind of what we’ve always preached anyway. Let’s see how this works out.” [NHL.com]

• Alex Ovechkin, Evgeny Kuznetsov, Dmitry Orlov, and Ilya Samsonov will likely miss the Capitals next four games due to COVID-19 protocols. [PHT]

• A deep look by Marisa Ingemi on the 2021 NWHL season. [Sportsnet]

• Which teams should pursue a Pierre-Luc Dubois trade? [PHT]

• “Artemi Panarin showed his support for Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny in an Instagram post on Thursday, ahead of planned protests in his native country this weekend.” [ESPN]

• An oblique muscle injury will keep Ducks defenseman Josh Manson out for six weeks. [Ducks]

• Morgan Frost (shoulder) is out indefinitely, while Phil Myers (rib) is week-to-week for the Flyers. [Broad Street Hockey]

• What the Bruins going to do about this scoring drought? [Spector’s Hockey]

• Marshawn Lynch or Shawn Gretzky?

• On the Senators and learning from “young mistakes.” [The Sports Daily]

• Examining the not-so-good Canucks penalty kill. [Canucks Army]

• It’s a work in progress, but there are some promising signs so far for Ottawa. [TSN]

• Condolence to Linus Ullmark, who was out of the Sabres’ lineup this week after the death of his father. [Buffalo Hockey Beat]

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.