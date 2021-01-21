Canadiens-Canucks stream: NHL on NBCSN matchup

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020-21 NHL season continues with Thursday’s matchup between the Montreal Canadiens and Vancouver Canucks. Coverage begins at 9:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

Last night, the Canucks defeated the Canadiens 6-5 (SO) in what was a wild back-and-forth contest. Vancouver held leads of 1-0, 2-1, 3-2, and 4-3 but Montreal tied the score each time before the Habs took a 5-4 lead with less then four minutes to go. Then in was Vancouver’s turn to rally, as they tied the score less than a minute later to force overtime, where they eventually won in the shootout to snap a three-game losing streak.

The game yesterday marked Tyler Toffoli’s first appearance against Vancouver since he left the Canucks in free agency. After just one assist over his first three games with the Habs, Toffoli tallied his fourth career hat trick in the loss.

A big story behind Vancouver’s 1-3-0 start was their futility on the power play. They entered last night’s game 0-for-15 with the extra man, but went 3-for-6 on the man advantage yesterday.

Elias Pettersson was kept off the score sheet last night and has just one assist in five games this season. That assist came in the season opener, so he enters tonight on a four-game point drought. He never went more than two straight games without a point all last season.

WHAT: Montreal Canadiens at Vancouver Canucks

WHERE: Rogers Arena

WHEN: Thursday, Jan. 21, 9:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

ON THE CALL: John Walton, Pierre McGuire

LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Canadiens-Canucks stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

CANADIENS

Tomas Tatar – Phillip Danault – Brendan Gallagher

Jonathan Drouin – Nick Suzuki – Josh Anderson

Tyler Toffoli – Jesperi Kotkaniemi – Joel Armia

Artturi Lehkonen – Jake Evans – Paul Byron

Ben Chiarot – Shea Weber

Joel Edmundson – Jeff Petry

Brett Kulak – Alexander Romanov

Starting goalie: Jake Allen

CANUCKS

J.T. Miller – Elias Pettersson – Brock Boeser

Tanner Pearson – Bo Horvat – Nils Hoglander

Antoine Roussel – Adam Gaudette – Jake Virtanen

Tyler Motte – Jay Beagle – Brandon Sutter

Nate Schmidt – Tyler Myers

Alex Edler – Jalen Chatfield

Quinn Hughes – Travis Hamonic

Starting goalie: Thatcher Demko