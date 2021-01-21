Canadiens-Canucks stream: NHL on NBCSN matchup

By Sean LeahyJan 21, 2021, 8:50 PM EST
0 Comments

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020-21 NHL season continues with Thursday’s matchup between the Montreal Canadiens and Vancouver Canucks. Coverage begins at 9:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

Last night, the Canucks defeated the Canadiens 6-5 (SO) in what was a wild back-and-forth contest. Vancouver held leads of 1-0, 2-1, 3-2, and 4-3 but Montreal tied the score each time before the Habs took a 5-4 lead with less then four minutes to go. Then in was Vancouver’s turn to rally, as they tied the score less than a minute later to force overtime, where they eventually won in the shootout to snap a three-game losing streak.

The game yesterday marked Tyler Toffoli’s first appearance against Vancouver since he left the Canucks in free agency. After just one assist over his first three games with the Habs, Toffoli tallied his fourth career hat trick in the loss.

A big story behind Vancouver’s 1-3-0 start was their futility on the power play. They entered last night’s game 0-for-15 with the extra man, but went 3-for-6 on the man advantage yesterday.

Elias Pettersson was kept off the score sheet last night and has just one assist in five games this season. That assist came in the season opener, so he enters tonight on a four-game point drought. He never went more than two straight games without a point all last season.

[COVERAGE BEGINS AT 9:30 P.M. ET ON NBCSN]

WHAT: Montreal Canadiens at Vancouver Canucks
WHERE: Rogers Arena
WHEN: Thursday, Jan. 21, 9:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
ON THE CALL: John Walton, Pierre McGuire
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Canadiens-Canucks stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

CANADIENS
Tomas TatarPhillip DanaultBrendan Gallagher
Jonathan DrouinNick SuzukiJosh Anderson
Tyler Toffoli – Jesperi KotkaniemiJoel Armia
Artturi LehkonenJake EvansPaul Byron

Ben ChiarotShea Weber
Joel EdmundsonJeff Petry
Brett KulakAlexander Romanov

Starting goalie: Jake Allen

CANUCKS
J.T. Miller – Elias Pettersson – Brock Boeser
Tanner PearsonBo Horvat – Nils Hoglander
Antoine RousselAdam GaudetteJake Virtanen
Tyler MotteJay BeagleBrandon Sutter

Nate SchmidtTyler Myers
Alex EdlerJalen Chatfield
Quinn HughesTravis Hamonic

Starting goalie: Thatcher Demko

More NHL news

Tortorella, Dubois not commenting on Blue Jackets' benching mess
Tortorella, Dubois not commenting on Blue Jackets’ benching mess
Tortorella's benching of Dubois overshadows Blue Jackets' OT loss to Lightning
Tortorella’s benching of Dubois overshadows Blue Jackets’ OT...
ovechkin
Ovechkin, three other Capitals likely out four games due to COVID-19 protocols