Blue Jackets-Lightning stream: NHL on NBCSN’s Thursday matchup

By Sean LeahyJan 21, 2021, 6:00 PM EST
0 Comments

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020-21 NHL season continues with Thursday’s matchup between the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Tampa Bay Lightning. Coverage begins at 6 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

These two franchises will meet for the first time since Tampa defeated Columbus in five games in the First Round of the playoffs last season. The Blue Jackets swept the Lightning in the 2019 postseason, but the Bolts were able to avenge their defeat in 2020 on their way to claiming the second Stanley Cup title in Tampa’s history.

Tampa won their first two games of the season last week against Chicago but have not played since Friday. Their two games against Dallas this week were postponed due to the Stars’ COVID-19 outbreak. After making the playoffs in each of the last four seasons, Columbus has gotten off to a slow start in 2020-21. The Blue Jackets were swept by Nashville to begin the year and then split their last two games with Detroit earlier this week.

Columbus’ power play struggles have continued in 2020-21. The Blue Jackets have yet to score a goal on the man-advantage this season and are a combined 0-for-7 through their first four games.

With Nikita Kucherov ruled out for the regular season, Tampa has yet to miss a beat. Captain Steven Stamkos, who played in just one game in the 2020 playoffs, has replaced Kucherov on the top line and leads the Bolts with five points (2G-3A).

[COVERAGE BEGINS AT 6 P.M. ET ON NBCSN]

WHAT: Tampa Bay Lightning at Columbus Blue Jackets
WHERE: Nationwide Arena
WHEN: Thursday, Jan. 21, 6 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
ON THE CALL: John Forslund, AJ Mleczko
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Blue Jackets-Lightning stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

BLUE JACKETS
Mikhail GrigorenkoPierre-Luc DuboisEmil Bemstrom
Boone JennerMax DomiCam Atkinson
Nick FolignoAlexandre TexierOliver Bjorkstrand
Eric RobinsonRiley NashLiam Foudy

Zach WerenskiSeth Jones
Vladislav GavrikovDavid Savard
Michael Del Zotto – Dean Kukan

Starting goalie: Joonas Korpisalo

LIGHTNING
Ondrej PalatBrayden Point – Steven Stamkos
Alex KillornAnthony CirelliTyler Johnson
Blake ColemanYanni GourdeBarclay Goodrow
Pat MaroonMitchell StephensMathieu Joseph

Victor Hedman – Jan Rutta
Ryan McDonaghErik Cernak
Mikhail SergachevLuke Schenn

Starting goalie: Andrei Vasilevskiy

More NHL news

ovechkin
Ovechkin, three other Capitals likely out four games due to COVID-19 protocols
our line starts podcast
Our Line Starts podcast: Early season impressions; the Dubois saga
The Buzzer: John Gibson headlines some strong goalie performances
The Buzzer: John Gibson headlines some strong goalie performances