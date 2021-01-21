Blue Jackets-Lightning stream: NHL on NBCSN’s Thursday matchup

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020-21 NHL season continues with Thursday’s matchup between the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Tampa Bay Lightning. Coverage begins at 6 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

These two franchises will meet for the first time since Tampa defeated Columbus in five games in the First Round of the playoffs last season. The Blue Jackets swept the Lightning in the 2019 postseason, but the Bolts were able to avenge their defeat in 2020 on their way to claiming the second Stanley Cup title in Tampa’s history.

Tampa won their first two games of the season last week against Chicago but have not played since Friday. Their two games against Dallas this week were postponed due to the Stars’ COVID-19 outbreak. After making the playoffs in each of the last four seasons, Columbus has gotten off to a slow start in 2020-21. The Blue Jackets were swept by Nashville to begin the year and then split their last two games with Detroit earlier this week.

Columbus’ power play struggles have continued in 2020-21. The Blue Jackets have yet to score a goal on the man-advantage this season and are a combined 0-for-7 through their first four games.

With Nikita Kucherov ruled out for the regular season, Tampa has yet to miss a beat. Captain Steven Stamkos, who played in just one game in the 2020 playoffs, has replaced Kucherov on the top line and leads the Bolts with five points (2G-3A).

WHAT: Tampa Bay Lightning at Columbus Blue Jackets

WHERE: Nationwide Arena

WHEN: Thursday, Jan. 21, 6 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

ON THE CALL: John Forslund, AJ Mleczko

LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Blue Jackets-Lightning stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

BLUE JACKETS

Mikhail Grigorenko – Pierre-Luc Dubois – Emil Bemstrom

Boone Jenner – Max Domi – Cam Atkinson

Nick Foligno – Alexandre Texier – Oliver Bjorkstrand

Eric Robinson – Riley Nash – Liam Foudy

Zach Werenski – Seth Jones

Vladislav Gavrikov – David Savard

Michael Del Zotto – Dean Kukan

Starting goalie: Joonas Korpisalo

LIGHTNING

Ondrej Palat – Brayden Point – Steven Stamkos

Alex Killorn – Anthony Cirelli – Tyler Johnson

Blake Coleman – Yanni Gourde – Barclay Goodrow

Pat Maroon – Mitchell Stephens – Mathieu Joseph

Victor Hedman – Jan Rutta

Ryan McDonagh – Erik Cernak

Mikhail Sergachev – Luke Schenn

Starting goalie: Andrei Vasilevskiy