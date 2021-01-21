Blue Jackets-Lightning stream: NHL on NBCSN’s Thursday matchup

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020-21 NHL season continues with Thursday’s matchup between the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Tampa Bay Lightning. Coverage begins at 6 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.
These two franchises will meet for the first time since Tampa defeated Columbus in five games in the First Round of the playoffs last season. The Blue Jackets swept the Lightning in the 2019 postseason, but the Bolts were able to avenge their defeat in 2020 on their way to claiming the second Stanley Cup title in Tampa’s history.
Tampa won their first two games of the season last week against Chicago but have not played since Friday. Their two games against Dallas this week were postponed due to the Stars’ COVID-19 outbreak. After making the playoffs in each of the last four seasons, Columbus has gotten off to a slow start in 2020-21. The Blue Jackets were swept by Nashville to begin the year and then split their last two games with Detroit earlier this week.
Columbus’ power play struggles have continued in 2020-21. The Blue Jackets have yet to score a goal on the man-advantage this season and are a combined 0-for-7 through their first four games.
With Nikita Kucherov ruled out for the regular season, Tampa has yet to miss a beat. Captain Steven Stamkos, who played in just one game in the 2020 playoffs, has replaced Kucherov on the top line and leads the Bolts with five points (2G-3A).
[COVERAGE BEGINS AT 6 P.M. ET ON NBCSN]
WHAT: Tampa Bay Lightning at Columbus Blue Jackets
WHERE: Nationwide Arena
WHEN: Thursday, Jan. 21, 6 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
ON THE CALL: John Forslund, AJ Mleczko
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Blue Jackets-Lightning stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.
PROJECTED LINEUPS
BLUE JACKETS
Mikhail Grigorenko – Pierre-Luc Dubois – Emil Bemstrom
Boone Jenner – Max Domi – Cam Atkinson
Nick Foligno – Alexandre Texier – Oliver Bjorkstrand
Eric Robinson – Riley Nash – Liam Foudy
Zach Werenski – Seth Jones
Vladislav Gavrikov – David Savard
Michael Del Zotto – Dean Kukan
Starting goalie: Joonas Korpisalo
LIGHTNING
Ondrej Palat – Brayden Point – Steven Stamkos
Alex Killorn – Anthony Cirelli – Tyler Johnson
Blake Coleman – Yanni Gourde – Barclay Goodrow
Pat Maroon – Mitchell Stephens – Mathieu Joseph
Victor Hedman – Jan Rutta
Ryan McDonagh – Erik Cernak
Mikhail Sergachev – Luke Schenn
Starting goalie: Andrei Vasilevskiy