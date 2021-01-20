Our Line Starts podcast: Early season impressions; the Dubois saga

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Kathryn Tappen, Patrick Sharp, and Anson Carter give their early season impressions to begin the year. They break down the Pierre-Luc Dubois trade situation in Columbus and talk about Bobby Ryan’s hot start in Detroit. Plus, they give their picks to win the Central Division.

Start-13:45 – Early season impressions

13:45-18:30 – What to do with Pierre-Luc Dubois?

19:00-21:30 – Central Division odds breakdown

21:30-25:30 – Is this finally the year in Buffalo?

25:30-29:10 – Bobby Ryan’s Red Wings renaissance

29:10-end – Anson’s reflection on diversity in hockey

Our Line Starts is part of NBC Sports’ roster of podcasts spanning the NFL, Premier League, NASCAR, and much more. The weekly podcast will highlight the top stories of the league, including behind-the-scenes content and interviews conducted by NBC Sports’ NHL commentators.

Where else you can listen:

Apple: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id1482681517

Stitcher: https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/nbc-sports/our-line-starts

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/7cDMHBg6NJkQDGe4KHu4iO?si=9BmcLtutTFmhRrNNcMqfgQ

NBC Sports on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/nbcsports