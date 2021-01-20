Our Line Starts podcast: Early season impressions; the Dubois saga

Kathryn Tappen, Patrick Sharp, and Anson Carter give their early season impressions to begin the year. They break down the Pierre-Luc Dubois trade situation in Columbus and talk about Bobby Ryan’s hot start in Detroit. Plus, they give their picks to win the Central Division.
Start-13:45 – Early season impressions
13:45-18:30 – What to do with Pierre-Luc Dubois?
19:00-21:30 – Central Division odds breakdown
21:30-25:30 – Is this finally the year in Buffalo?
25:30-29:10 – Bobby Ryan’s Red Wings renaissance
29:10-end – Anson’s reflection on diversity in hockey
Our Line Starts is part of NBC Sports’ roster of podcasts spanning the NFL, Premier League, NASCAR, and much more. The weekly podcast will highlight the top stories of the league, including behind-the-scenes content and interviews conducted by NBC Sports’ NHL commentators.
