Oilers-Maple Leafs stream: How to watch Wednesday Night Hockey

Wednesday Night Hockey matchup between the Edmonton Oilers and Toronto Maple Leafs.

Wednesday night marks the first of nine meetings between these new divisional rivals this season. They will play each other four times in the next 11 days, playing Wednesday and Friday in Toronto before playing twice again in Edmonton next week.

This offseason, both Connor McDavid and Auston Matthews trained together in Arizona. The two were teammates on Team North America at the 2016 World Cup of Hockey and are represented by the same agency. They were joined by multiple other NHL players, including Jonathan Toews, in training sessions ran by former Coyotes captain Shane Doan.

Edmonton has lost three of their first four games this season (all at home) and are coming off back-to-back losses against Montreal in which they were outscored 8-2. Their only win this season was a 5-2 win against the Canucks. McDavid (3G-1A) and Leon Draisaitl (4A) each had four points in the win. They have combined for two points total in Edmonton’s three losses.

The Maple Leafs have won three of their first four games this season, scoring three-plus goals in every game. Both captain John Tavares (3G-3A) and Mitch Marner (3G-3A) have six points through four games, while William Nylander has 5 points (2G-3A). Frederik Andersen has started three of the first four games this season (2-1-0, 3.32 GAA, .881 SV%)

