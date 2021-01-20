Oilers-Maple Leafs stream: How to watch Wednesday Night Hockey

By Sean LeahyJan 20, 2021, 6:00 PM EST
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020-21 NHL season continues with the Wednesday Night Hockey matchup between the Edmonton Oilers and Toronto Maple Leafs. Coverage begins at 6 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

Wednesday night marks the first of nine meetings between these new divisional rivals this season. They will play each other four times in the next 11 days, playing Wednesday and Friday in Toronto before playing twice again in Edmonton next week.

This offseason, both Connor McDavid and Auston Matthews trained together in Arizona. The two were teammates on Team North America at the 2016 World Cup of Hockey and are represented by the same agency. They were joined by multiple other NHL players, including Jonathan Toews, in training sessions ran by former Coyotes captain Shane Doan.

Edmonton has lost three of their first four games this season (all at home) and are coming off back-to-back losses against Montreal in which they were outscored 8-2. Their only win this season was a 5-2 win against the Canucks. McDavid (3G-1A) and Leon Draisaitl (4A) each had four points in the win. They have combined for two points total in Edmonton’s three losses.

The Maple Leafs have won three of their first four games this season, scoring three-plus goals in every game. Both captain John Tavares (3G-3A) and Mitch Marner (3G-3A) have six points through four games, while William Nylander has 5 points (2G-3A). Frederik Andersen has started three of the first four games this season (2-1-0, 3.32 GAA, .881 SV%)

[COVERAGE BEGINS AT 6 P.M. ET ON NBCSN]

WHAT: Edmonton Oilers at Toronto Maple Leafs
WHERE: Scotiabank Arena
WHEN: Wednesday, Jan. 20, 6 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
ON THE CALL: Gord Miller, Mike Johnson
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Oilers-Maple Leafs stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

OILERS
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins – Connor McDavid – Zack Kassian
Dominik Kahun – Leon Draisaitl – Kailer Yamamoto
Joakim NygardKyle TurrisJesse Puljujarvi
Josh Archibald – Devin Shore – Alex Chiasson

Darnell NurseSlater Koekkoek
Kris RussellTyson Barrie
William Lagesson – Adam Larsson

Starting goalie: Mikko Koskinen

MAPLE LEAFS
Joe Thornton – Auston Matthews – Mitch Marner
Jimmy Vesey – John Tavares – William Nylander
Ilya MikheyevAlexander KerfootZach Hyman
Jason SpezzaWayne Simmonds

Morgan RiellyT.J. Brodie
Jake MuzzinJustin Holl
Travis DermottZach Bogosian

Mikko Lehtonen

Starting goalie: Frederik Andersen

