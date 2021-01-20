Ducks-Wild stream: NHL on NBCSN’s Wednesday matchup

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020-21 NHL season continues with Wednesday’s matchup between the Minnesota Wild and Anaheim Ducks. Coverage begins at 9:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

Anaheim won 1-0 vs. Minnesota on Monday night, the Ducks’ first win of the season and the Wild’s first loss. Nicolas Deslauriers scored the game’s only goal in the third period and John Gibson had a 34-save shutout.

Rookie Kirill Kaprizov has burst onto the NHL scene, becoming the first player in franchise history to tally 3threepoints in his NHL debut. Kaprizov had a goal and two assists in the season opener against the Kings, including scoring the overtime winner. In his second NHL game, he assisted Marcus Johansson’s OT winner to become the first player in NHL history with overtime points in each of his first two career games. He was held without a point for the first time in Monday’s loss at Anaheim.

Kaprizov was named the NHL’s First Star of the Week for Jan 13-17, and according to PointsBet, is the current favorite to win the Calder Trophy.

In each of the past two seasons, Anaheim has finished as one of the bottom-three teams in the league in scoring. This season, Anaheim has scored 4 goals total in their first three games, including just one goal in each of their last two games.

WHAT: Minnesota Wild at Anaheim Ducks

WHERE: Honda Center

WHEN: Wednesday, Jan. 20, 9;30 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

ON THE CALL: Brendan Burke, Pierre McGuire

LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Ducks-Wild stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

DUCKS

Rickard Rakell – Ryan Getzlaf – Sonny Milano

Danton Heinen – Adam Henrique – Jakob Silfverberg

Max Comtois – Sam Steel – Troy Terry

Nicolas Deslauriers – Derek Grant – Carter Rowney

Hampus Lindholm – Kevin Shattenkirk

Cam Fowler – Josh Manson

Jacob Larsson – Jani Hakanpaa

Starting goalie: John Gibson

WILD

Zach Parise – Victor Rask – Kirill Kaprizov

Marcus Johansson – Nick Bonino – Kevin Fiala

Jordan Greenway – Joel Eriksson Ek – Marcus Foligno

Nico Sturm – Nick Bjugstad – Ryan Hartman

Ryan Suter – Matt Dumba

Jonas Brodin – Tyler Spurgeon

Carson Soucy – Ian Cole

Starting goalie: Cam Talbot