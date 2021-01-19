Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit for the PHT Morning Skate? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

• A lower-body injury will keep Coyotes captain Oliver Ekman-Larsson sidelined for three-to-four weeks. [AZ Republic]

• On the NWHL and pulling off their bubble season up in Lake Placid. [Sportsnet]

• NHL Power Rankings: Reactions from first week of NHL season. [PHT]

• Kirill Kaprizov, Travis Konecny, and Steven Stamkos are your NHL Three Stars of the Week. [NHL]

• While Jason Spezza cleared, the Devils have scooped up goaltender Aaron Dell off waivers. [NJ.com]

• They’ve yet to play an NHL game but the Seattle Kraken have already sold out of their season ticket plans. [Sound of Hockey]

• What makes Pierre-Luc Dubois so special. [EP Rinkside]

• Dylan Cozens play early on for the Sabres has earned him a bump up in lines. [Buffalo Hockey Beat]

• The Wild bandwagon is growing with each comeback victory. [Hockey Wilderness]

• It’s been an up and down start for the Penguins. What is there to worry about? [Pensburgh]

• What’s eating the Edmonton Oilers? [TSN]

• Maple Leafs rookie Nick Robertson is expected to miss four weeks with a knee injury. [Toronto Star]

• Former NHL players say the all-Canadian North Division will be the league’s best this season. [NHL.com]

• Which NHL sophomores should we keep an eye on this season? [Spector’s Hockey]

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.