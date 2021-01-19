Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit for the PHT Morning Skate? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.
• A lower-body injury will keep Coyotes captain Oliver Ekman-Larsson sidelined for three-to-four weeks. [AZ Republic]
• On the NWHL and pulling off their bubble season up in Lake Placid. [Sportsnet]
• NHL Power Rankings: Reactions from first week of NHL season. [PHT]
• Kirill Kaprizov, Travis Konecny, and Steven Stamkos are your NHL Three Stars of the Week. [NHL]
• While Jason Spezza cleared, the Devils have scooped up goaltender Aaron Dell off waivers. [NJ.com]
• They’ve yet to play an NHL game but the Seattle Kraken have already sold out of their season ticket plans. [Sound of Hockey]
• What makes Pierre-Luc Dubois so special. [EP Rinkside]
• Dylan Cozens play early on for the Sabres has earned him a bump up in lines. [Buffalo Hockey Beat]
• The Wild bandwagon is growing with each comeback victory. [Hockey Wilderness]
• It’s been an up and down start for the Penguins. What is there to worry about? [Pensburgh]
• What’s eating the Edmonton Oilers? [TSN]
• Maple Leafs rookie Nick Robertson is expected to miss four weeks with a knee injury. [Toronto Star]
• Former NHL players say the all-Canadian North Division will be the league’s best this season. [NHL.com]
• Which NHL sophomores should we keep an eye on this season? [Spector’s Hockey]
————
Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.